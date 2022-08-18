Music star Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingston Etse Satekla, has excited his children with his latest appearance on TV

Stonebwoy was a guest on TV3's morning show, New Day , on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and had his song Everlasting played

In a video, Stonebwoy's daughter and son were seen juming with joy after seeing him while their mother hailed their dance moves

Dancehall music superstar Stonebwoy's children Catherine Jidula and Janam have warmed hearts with their priceless reactions after seeing their father on live TV.

Stonebwoy appeared on TV3's morning show, New Day, to have a chat with Berla Mundi and Johnnie Hughes.

During the programme, Stonebwoy's song, Everlasting, was played and that got his children who were watching at home excited.

Stonebwoy's children were so excited to see him on TV

Source: Instagram

In a video originally shared on the Instagram stories of their mother, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, Jidula and Janam are seen in a room.

After seeing their father on the television which was mounted on the wall, the two started jumping about in excitement. They danced as their father's song played in the background.

Their mother who was not in the shot was heard hyping the kids in the background. From the tone of her voice, it was as if Jidula and Janam's mother was surprised.

Check below for the video as reposted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Stonebwoy's fans react

The video of Stonebwoys children's reaction has garnered a lot of attention online. For many people who have seen it, the vibe in Stonebwoy's home is superb.

Below are some of the reactions to the video which have been sighted by YEN.com.gh.

ar_c.hie said:

"BHIM to the world"

deliberry_ said:

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️."

officialafiansempii said:

"eiii this kids ern."

_pepperdhem said:

"Father love ❤️❤️."

Stonebwoy's Children Join Him To Perform On Stage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported how Jidula and Janam joined their father on stage as he performed at an event at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Jidula and Janam helped their father to sing his Sobolo and Therapy songs to the excitement of the people present.

The videos of Stonebwoy and his children had many social media sharing heartwarming comments.

