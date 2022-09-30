Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and social media sensation Kwame Fordjour popularly known as Dr UN shook the internet with their wedding announcement

Since the couple tied the knot on Wednesday 21 September 2022, they have been showing off their love with videos on social media

YEN.com.gh presents five instances the couple proved their relationship was real, contrary to what most netizens believe

The internet was hit with shocking news after former HIV/AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah announced on Facebook that she had tied the knot to internet sensation Dr UN in a private ceremony.

Due to their past controversies, netizens did not believe the marriage was real and opined it was a publicity stunt. The days after their wedding saw Joyce Dzidzor post videos of her lovey-dovey moments with her husband. The couple sought to show netizens that their relationship was real.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five videos where the couple showed their affection for each other.

1. No Breathing Space

Very much in love with his wife, Dr UN was unable to leave his wife's back. Lovestruck, Dr UN could not hide his excitement.

2. Love In The Kitchen

Love has no bounds for Mr and Mrs Fordjour, from the kitchen to the dining area, the couple do not hold back on showing affection.

3. Dancing On The Street

Still in honeymoon mode, the couple showed off their dance skills during a romantic shopping adventure.

4. Joyce Dzidzor Receives Car From Husband

Giving gifts is Dr Un's love language and he did not hesitate to prove that to the world by gifting Joyce Dzidzor with a car.

5. Wedding Video

This was the beginning of forever for the couple. Here, Dr UN and Joyce gave a glimpse into their private wedding.

Joyce Dzidzor Wants to End Marriage with Dr UN After One Week; Claims She Is Stressed

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and social media sensation Kwame Fordjour known as Dr UN are facing challenges in their one-week-old marriage.

In a video Joyce Dzidzor shared on her Facebook account, she complained about her husband being a source of stress and asked him to leave her house.

