New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Hopeson Adorye, is insisting the former CEO/MD of 3Music Networks, Baba Sadiq, was behind the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival.

Photos of Hopeson Adorye, Baba Sadiq, and Akufo-Addo. Credit: UTV/Akufo-Addo.

Source: Instagram

The former Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of Airports reiterated his claim following an interview elsewhere that Baba Sadiq and some officials of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were behind the hooting of the president at the global concert.

Speaking via a phone call on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, Hopeson Adorye alleged that Sadiq recruited 75 boys from Fadama in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana and paid them to hoot at the president.

''They contracted 75 boys from Fadama and paid each GH¢120. The videos trending is a testament to it. It was from one particular shot,'' Hopeson Adorye claimed.

Baba Sadiq, however, vehemently denied playing any part in orchestrating the public shaming of President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizen Festival.

Listen to the interview below:

Global Citizen Festival 2022

