Multiple award-winning rapper and singer, Black Sherif, has dropped some great news for his fans as a new month, October, begins

Releasing the details on his upcoming album, he dropped the name of the album and when it would be released

The news has gotten many people excited as they cannot wait for the much-anticipated project to be released

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has announced the release date of his upcoming album as well as the name of the much-anticipated project.

Black Sherif. Photo Source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, @blacksherif_, to announce the news to her ardent fans, he wrote a touching caption, that reads;

It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to.

Revealing the name of the album, he noted that the album would be called “The Villain I Never Was” and it would be released on various streaming platforms on October 6, 2022.

My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”. Available on all stores on October 6, 2022. Thank you, Love you.

Many people have shared their profound excitement at the news as some admire the cover art for the yet-to-released album.

For the album cover, Blacko, as he is affectionately called, was spotted standing in front of a yellow couch as he put his fingers together as if in a thoughtful mood.

Many fervent fans of Blacko share their excitement as they receive the news on his album

