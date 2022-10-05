2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch is enjoying her time as a high school student in the United States

DJ Switch recently had a hangout with some of her mates after group work and shared a photo on social media

The photos have stirred heartwarming reactions from DJ Switch's admires who are very excited for her

Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, known private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, is fast adapting to life as a student in the United States.

DJ Switch who recently got admitted into Chaminade College Preparatory, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles, has shared a new photo from school.

The photo sighted on DJ Switch's Instagram page showed the 14-year-old having a selfie moment with some of her classmates.

Wearing a pullover with the school's name on the front, DJ Switch who sported her dreadlocks stood infront of one of her mates. She held the phone with one hand to take the picture. About eight of DJ Switch's mates, all whites, featured in the background. Many of them showed thumbs-up signs.

Sharing the photo, DJ Switch indicated they had taken a break from a group discussion to take the picture.

"Oh yeah...we posed to the camera to relax our mind after a long group work/discussions. Always finding ways to make reading and learning look easier with my mates," she said.

DJ Switch's photo excites Ghanaians

After seeing the photo, many Ghanaians have expressed their excitement for DJ Switch. See some of the reactions below.

real_vimlady said:

"I like the way you are enjoying school."

derry_a18 said:

"Wow…I’m feeling the vibe. Enjoy ya self."

drakegraham950 said:

"African life.. study hard and leave camera."

e.fah said:

"Keep up the good work ❤️."

DJ Switch: Talented Kids Star Goes For 1st Dance In US School

Meanwhile, the young star recently attended her first school dance as a freshman and became the centre of attraction.

DJ Switch stole the show with her cowgirl-like appearance as well as her Michael Jackson's moonwalk dance moves.

