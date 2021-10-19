Kumawood actress Matilda Asare celebrates birthday today with stunning photos

Kumawood star Matilda Asare has turned a year older today, October 19, 2020

The actress has released new beautiful photos in celebration

Many of Asare's fans have taken to the comment section to wish her well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Beautiful and talented Ghanaian actress famed for her roles in Kumawood movies, Matilda Asare, has turned a year older today, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

In celebration of her new age, the mother of three took to her official Instagram page to share some stunning photos for the admiration of her fans and followers.

The photos as sighted by YEN.com.gh saw the ever-beautiful Matilda Asare dazzling in a red outfit that had some feather attachments.

Matilda Asare birthday photos. Source: Instagram/@newmatildaasare

Source: Instagram

Another set of photos that appeared to have been taken during a professional photoshoot saw the Kumawood actress wearing a see-through dress over a pair of black shorts and a spaghetti shirt

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing the photo, Asare asked for endless joy, happiness and all the other good things that life had to offer.

She captioned one of the photos: "May this day brings happiness and endless joy.I hope to have peace and serenity all the days of my life."

Many acting colleagues and followers of the Kumawood star took to the comment section to wish Matilda Asare well.

nsafoahemaa wrote: "Happy birthday sis, healthy long life is my wish for you. May you live long to enjoy the fruit of your labour. Stay blessed."

iambarbaranewton commented: "Happy birthday beautiful may God almighty grant you all your heart desires and happiness"

akyerebruwaagh also wished Matilda Asare well: "Happy birthday obaapa"

eyiahbenjamin1: "Happy birthday to you queen of the land May God continue to bless you long life and prosperity peace and love to you amen"

There were many comments that saw people wishing Matilda Asare well on her big day.

Speaking about birthdays, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Evangelist Patricia Asiedu who used to be famed as Nana Agradaa turned a year older yesterday, October 18, 2021, and she took to social media to celebrate the big day.

To mark the occasion, Nana Agradaa blessed her Instagram page with many photos and videos showing her excitement and appreciation.

She was seen wearing different ball gowns as she posed in many photos in her plush gold-themed living room - the "HQ" of most of her videos and photos.

Source: Yen