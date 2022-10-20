Shatta Wale reportedly got a ''brand new'' Range Rover as a gift on his birthday, but a video of the car at an upholstery has raised questions

People wondered why the car was being resprayed, leaving many to believe it was his old Range Rover which had been rebranded

Many folks felt the gift was a way for Shatta to capture attention and bashed him heavily on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale recently celebrated his birthday. At a party thrown for him at his residence, a Range Rover was unveiled as a gift to him.

The vehicle, which was said to be brand new, got folks talking, with many wondering if it was indeed a gift as the individual who reportedly made the gesture was not revealed.

The Range Rover looked oddly identical to a Range Rover Sport Shatta already owned and contradicted the words of the MC who unveiled the vehicle at the party.

The MC said the vehicle was a 2022 Range Rover which was false. Netizens had doubts about the gift, and a video that popped up on social media deepened their doubts even more.

In the video, the car, which was said to be brand new, was in the workshop of a popular upholstery, Suncast Upholstery, with bodywork being done on it.

The footage stirred reactions among social media users as they wondered if the dancehall star was not pulling a fast one on them. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions and opinions of netizens on the matter.

Folks Discuss Shatta Wale's Range Rover Gift

3tn_slimelife said:

No one gift him anything is his own range wey he changed the color

Ghana Man also wrote:

Shatta imported this car not long ago, this particular vehicle is customised. I saw the car at the port recently and they said shatta owned it

Real one reacted:

You people should leave shatta alone ahh, can’t he choose to do with his car what he pleases

King Allen ❤️‍ also commented:

Or because 1Gad buy new car so he dey come lie hahahah

