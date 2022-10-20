Global site navigation

Shatta Wale: Video Of Dancehall Star's 'Brand New' Range Rover Being Sprayed Causes Stir
by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Shatta Wale reportedly got a ''brand new'' Range Rover as a gift on his birthday, but a video of the car at an upholstery has raised questions
  • People wondered why the car was being resprayed, leaving many to believe it was his old Range Rover which had been rebranded
  • Many folks felt the gift was a way for Shatta to capture attention and bashed him heavily on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale recently celebrated his birthday. At a party thrown for him at his residence, a Range Rover was unveiled as a gift to him.

The vehicle, which was said to be brand new, got folks talking, with many wondering if it was indeed a gift as the individual who reportedly made the gesture was not revealed.

Shatta Wale
Photo: Shatta Wale and his Range Rover Source: Facebook, TikTok
Source: UGC

The Range Rover looked oddly identical to a Range Rover Sport Shatta already owned and contradicted the words of the MC who unveiled the vehicle at the party.

The MC said the vehicle was a 2022 Range Rover which was false. Netizens had doubts about the gift, and a video that popped up on social media deepened their doubts even more.

In the video, the car, which was said to be brand new, was in the workshop of a popular upholstery, Suncast Upholstery, with bodywork being done on it.

The footage stirred reactions among social media users as they wondered if the dancehall star was not pulling a fast one on them. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions and opinions of netizens on the matter.

Folks Discuss Shatta Wale's Range Rover Gift

3tn_slimelife said:

No one gift him anything is his own range wey he changed the color

Ghana Man also wrote:

Shatta imported this car not long ago, this particular vehicle is customised. I saw the car at the port recently and they said shatta owned it

Real one reacted:

You people should leave shatta alone ahh, can’t he choose to do with his car what he pleases

King Allen ❤️‍ also commented:

Or because 1Gad buy new car so he dey come lie hahahah

