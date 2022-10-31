American actress Gabrielle Union is in Ghana with her NBA superstar husband and daughter as part of their annual family world tour

After a beautiful reception, the actress and her family have begun exploring the country and immersing themselves in the culture

The Wades are currently in Nyame Bekyere in the Eastern Region to witness the enstoolment of the Year of the Return Founder

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular American actress Gabrielle Union, NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and their popular three-year-old daughter are in Ghana. The family has been visiting various countries worldwide for their annual family tour.

Gabrielle Union and family in the Eastern Region Photo Source: @gabunion, @reachghanadotcom

Source: Instagram

As soon as they touched down in Ghana, The Wades made their way to Nyame Bekyere, a community between Adawso and Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana. They were spotted wearing the same clothes they wore at the airport, indicating they headed straight to the town after arriving in Ghana.

For their first activity, the family attended the enstoolment of Diallo Sumbry as Nkosuohene (Chief of Development). Diallo is a Tourism Ambassador to Ghana, co-founder of The Year of Return, and has worked to build bridges between Ghana and the global African diaspora.

At the enstoolment ceremony, the couple waved to the attendants and greeted the chiefs present as they were led to their seats. Folks were excited to see the celebrity family during their procession.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social Media Users React To Gabrielle Union and Family At the Enstoolment Ceremony

elsewhereearth

And she looks prettier at 50

nanaefyalortty

Kaaavia my favorite attitude girl

datprettylightskingurl

I like humble people

rosepaul382

That is nice you guys come home come fix your home

reinshizzle

They get treated like Royals when they come to Africa. Yet

miss_habby31

They will enstool him as king by tomorrow Ghana and clowning

US Actress Gabrielle Union And Family Arrive in Ghana For Wade Tour 2022; Receive Warm Welcome at Airport

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on American actress Gabrielle Union arriving in Ghana with her NBA superstar husband and three-year-old popular daughter Kaavia James.

The Wades were given a warm reception at the Kotoka Internationa Airport. They were welcomed by dancers who invited Kaavia to dance with them. The cute little girl temporarily danced one of Ghana's popular traditional dances, 'adowa.'

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh