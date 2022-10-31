US Actress Gabrielle Union And Family Attend Enstoolment Ceremony in Eastern Region; Locals Excited
- American actress Gabrielle Union is in Ghana with her NBA superstar husband and daughter as part of their annual family world tour
- After a beautiful reception, the actress and her family have begun exploring the country and immersing themselves in the culture
- The Wades are currently in Nyame Bekyere in the Eastern Region to witness the enstoolment of the Year of the Return Founder
Popular American actress Gabrielle Union, NBA superstar Dwayne Wade and their popular three-year-old daughter are in Ghana. The family has been visiting various countries worldwide for their annual family tour.
As soon as they touched down in Ghana, The Wades made their way to Nyame Bekyere, a community between Adawso and Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana. They were spotted wearing the same clothes they wore at the airport, indicating they headed straight to the town after arriving in Ghana.
For their first activity, the family attended the enstoolment of Diallo Sumbry as Nkosuohene (Chief of Development). Diallo is a Tourism Ambassador to Ghana, co-founder of The Year of Return, and has worked to build bridges between Ghana and the global African diaspora.
At the enstoolment ceremony, the couple waved to the attendants and greeted the chiefs present as they were led to their seats. Folks were excited to see the celebrity family during their procession.
Social Media Users React To Gabrielle Union and Family At the Enstoolment Ceremony
elsewhereearth
And she looks prettier at 50
nanaefyalortty
Kaaavia my favorite attitude girl
datprettylightskingurl
I like humble people
rosepaul382
That is nice you guys come home come fix your home
reinshizzle
They get treated like Royals when they come to Africa. Yet
miss_habby31
They will enstool him as king by tomorrow Ghana and clowning
