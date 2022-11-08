Famous Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene and 'Ojorley' hitmaker Cina Soul met for the first time, and Cina's reaction has excited many fans on social media

In the video, Cina Soul was shy and overly joyed to meet her role model as she jumped to hug him in a video that has since gone viral

Many people have reacted to the video as they show excitement for Cina Soul for finally meeting the man she looks up to

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Kumawood actor, now a comedian based in Kumasi, Ras Nene, met singer-songwriter Cina Soul for the first time, and it was a priceless moment to watch.

Ras Nene and Cina Soul. Photo Source: @cina_soul

Source: Instagram

Upon seeing Ras Nene, Cina Soul jumped and leapt for joy as she clasped her hands together. She beamed with smiles and became speechless when she saw her role model.

On the other hand, Ras Nene stood and watched in awe as Cina Soul showed excitement in seeing him for the first time.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she wrote,

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

That moment I finally met @official_ras_nene . Omg I was so happy!!

Cine Soul, with excitement, shared videos and pictures she captured from that memorable moment on all her social media platforms.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, she wrote;

I’ve been WAITING to meet the love of my life @official_ras_nene and it was everything I imagined. ❤️.

She and the celebrated comedian danced to her newly released song, 'Waiting' as neighbours and passersby joined in to dance with them.

Video of Cina Soul's reactions after meeting Ras Nene for the first time excites many fans

kojoslim_016:

Wooooow finally you met your role model

prince__joejoe:

Am sure he gave you some Ga words to learn

dkbghana:

I facilitated it

obengking:

People love you when you make it❤️

abdulrahim_musah:

That is life. Nobody believed he would become famous like this. God has a plan for everyone.

nana_akwasigh:

He go carry Cina do skit very soon claiming ebi ein dey teach am music sef

tinaa5064:

That’s how I will react when I meet Don little

gentle_the_blogger:

So beautiful ❤️❤️

Bukom Banku Sleeps On The Roadside All Dressed-up, Video Excites Adult Fans

Popular Ghanaian boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko popularly known as Bukom Banku stormed the streets of Accra with his mat and pillow as he slept on the roadside.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, the controversial boxer was spotted dressed in a multicoloured tracksuit with a pair of white and multicoloured Nike sneakers.

To complete his overall look, he wore a pair of white sunglasses with thick frames to swag up his appearance for the day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh