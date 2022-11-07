Celebrated Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has gotten her nose pierced, and she has shared videos of the process on her official TikTok handle

Videos of her being scared and getting anxious about the process have stirred up massive reactions in the comment section of her page

Many have laughed at the reactions of the TikToker as she tried to get a new piercing on her nose

Popular TikTok star Asantewaa recently received a nose piercing, and videos of her reaction before getting the piercing have sparked conversation among her fans.

In the video, she was spotted holding the hand of the lady expected to do the piercing anytime she tried to get the nose-piercing gun towards her nose.

Even though Asantewaa wanted the piercing, she was scared about the pain and headache she was going to experience after the procedure was done.

After the procedure was done, the lady tried to sanitise the area. However, Asantewaa would not allow her as it would create a burning sensation after application.

Watch the final video of Asatewaa getting her nose pierced.

Below are more videos of Asatewaa getting her nose pierced.

Her fellow TikTok star, Peggy Lamptey, created a hilarious TikTok video where she advised Asantewaa not to get her nose pierced.

Peggy was mocking her dear friend as she had to endure the pain and headache that comes with a nose piercing.

Netizens react to videos of Asantewaa getting a nose piercing

OFFICIAL DACOSTER :

Masere Saa Aeii

You:

You’ll begin to feel the actual pain from tomorrow going…and it takes forever to heal

NAA:

Not her repeating what she is saying Ones and for allHard girl nie✌️✌️

user6448335665083:

)se wa wei?she is about to do it

Akonoba Pearl:

We want it colored It’s pretty tho ❤️

Ama_Geld:

This can never be me u have done well, sweetheart. I love it but am afraid ooo

Loveth Takyi:

oh this girl! osee u didn't play the Friday night for me

