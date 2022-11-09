Ace rapper Kwaw Kese has flaunted his first daughter, Vanessa Botwe, in a new photo on social media

The rapper shared the photo of Vanessa online as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The photo has stirred many birthday messages and well-wishes from the followers of Vanessa's father

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese, known in private life as Emmanuel Botwe, is a proud father of a pretty teen girl called Vanessa Botwe.

Vanessa who happens to be the Kwaw Kese's first child turned a year older on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

In celebration of Vanessa's birthday, the rapper took to his Instagram page to flaunt the pretty daughter. He shared a fine photo of his daughter.

Kwawk Kese has celebrated his first daughter Vanessa's birthday Photo source: @kwawkese

The photo sighted by YEN.com.gh showed Vanessa dressed in a white dress while holding a black and white Christian Dior bag. She had her hair nicely braided as she posed for the photo standing in front of a door.

Sharing the photo, Kwaw Kese who was left gushing over his daughter described her as a gem. He further wished her a happy birthday.

"It’s a big day for my big gal @e.wurabena__Daddy raised a gem . Happy birthday, Van ✅."

Kwaw Kese's fans celebrate his daughter

Kwaw Kese post about his daughter has stirred many reactions online. Many of the people joined the rapper in celebrating his girl.

angella.jones said:

"Happy Birthday Van Aunty loves you and the lady you have become now."

drpoundsofficial said:

"Happy Birthday wofasi uncle is here for u .. ❤️."

baddest_blay said:

"Birthday blessings dear❤️."

truariesdav said:

"Happiest Birthday."

