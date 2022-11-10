Ama Governor, real name Elorm Ababio, is a Ghanaian YouTuber and influencer whose call to the Ghana Bar has been suspended

Her call to the Bar was put on hold following a complaint from a “concerned citizen” alleging that she ‘lacks good character'

YEN.com.gh spotlights five photos of the Ghanaian YouTuber to accentuate that aside from her brilliance, she's got fashion vibes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian YouTuber and social media influencer Ama Governor, real name Elorm Ababio, is in the trend following the suspension of her call to the Ghana Bar.

The lawyer-in-waiting will not be called to the Bar on Friday when her colleagues formally join the legal profession despite successfully passing her exams and interview session.

Joy News reports that Ama Governor received a letter from the Secretary to the General Legal Council about the decision.

Photos of Ama Governor. Credit: ama_governor.

Source: Instagram

The letter indicated that the Council received a complaint from a “concerned citizen” alleging that she ‘lacks good character', and a video of her YouTube content said to show her allegedly engaged in ''conduct unbecoming of an application to be called to the Bar''.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ama Governor's call to the Bar has been put on hold pending investigations about the complaint by a three-member committee constituted by the Council.

YEN.com.gh spotlights five photos of the Ghanaian YouTuber showing off her wardrobe selections.

1. Ama Governor rocks a modern top over an African outfit with a high slash.

2. Ghanaian lawyer-in-waiting shows off maximum skin as she flaunts her flat belly.

3. Ama Governor flexes confidence and her fierce look for the camera.

4. Ama Governor beams for a shot. Shows off her flawless face beat.

5. Casual wear day; Ama Governor stuns in a simple but eye-catching outfit.

Fashion Spotlight: 5 Photos of Nana Cheddar Showing Off His Sartorial Credentials

Separately, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian business magnate and industrialist Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has shown off his modern fashion sense as he ushered in the new year.

The renowned real estate mogul, known for his sleek sartorial sense, flexed his fashion credentials as he posed with pretty ladies in the new portraits.

In an outfit by Ugomonye Official, who he described as his number one African designer, Freedom Jacob Ceasar, released several pictures on social media.

Nana Cheddar Pays Fees of Visually Impaired Man

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Freedom Jacob Caesar helped a man living with a visual impairment achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a journalist.

He financed a two-year programme for the visually impaired man named Brown to acquire the training needed to become a newsman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh