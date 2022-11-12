Singer and socialite Hajia4Real has been arrested in the United Kingdom, the organisers of the Ghana Music Awards UK have confirmed

According to Kwesi Ernest, the spokesperson of the organisers, Hajia4Real was picked up on the plane while she was about to fly to Ghana

In an interview on Pece FM, Kwesi Ernest indicated that the operation was a collaboration between the UK and US Interpol

Alordia Promotions, the organisers of Ghana Music Awards United Kingdom (GMA UK), have confirmed the arrest of socialite and singer Hajia4Real in London.

News emerged that Hajia4Real who recently visited the UK for the 2022 GMA UK had been arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, while still in the country.

According to the reports, the Fine Girl singer had been arrested in connection with a fraud case involving eight million dollars.

As of midday on Saturday, the reports were unconfirmed and had only remained rumours on social media.

GMA UK's Kwesi Ernest shares details on Hajia4Real's arrest

But in an interview with Peace FM, spokesperson for GMA UK Kwesi Ernest has confirmed that Hajia4Real has been picked up by authorities.

According to him, Hajia4Real was picked up while she was on a flight returning to Ghana. He narrated that the singer was supposed to leave London on Thursday, November 10, 2022. While on the flight, there a was security alert that delayed the flight for about two hours before Hajia4Real was arrested.

Kwesi Ernest revealed that the information they gathered indicates that Hajia4Real was arrested through a joint operation by the US and UK Interpol. He added that Hajia4Real is expected to be extradited to the US to face the law.

Watch Kwesi Ernest's interview as shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Shatta Wale reacts as his godmother Hajia4Real is busted in UK

Meanwhile, Dancehall music star Shatta Wale has spoken amid reports that his godmother Hajia4Real has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Shatta Wale all but confirmed the reports of Hajia4Real's troubles and called for prayers from his fans for her

