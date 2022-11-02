Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has invoked the wrath of Ghanaian social media users with a tweet

The popular movie star and entrepreneur returned from her social media break with a question for her followers

Her question sparked massive reactions from fans who were pissed at her question while others provided sarcastic answers

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has caused a stir on the popular social media platform Twitter. The actress who returned from a short social media break sought the opinion of her followers on a topic which seemed to be of great concern to her.

Fella Makafui Seeks The Advice of Her Followers

Taking to her verified Twitter account with over 78,000 followers, the actress of YOLO fame posed a question on the behaviour and desire of men. She wrote;

What do Men really want ?

Her question was however met with mixed reactions as some Twitter users believe the actress is experiencing hardships in her matrimonial home amidst divorce rumours. Many attributed her matrimonial problems to the destruction of Medikal's relationship with Sister Derby.

Twitter Users Give Fella Makafui Unforgettable Answers to her Questions

@oozyswonzy

Loool… Fela ask sensible questions. You took your man from another woman so I thought you knew what we want.

@QuakuLona

Funny how everyone thinks her post has something to do with their divorce rumours.

@artificialhipss

They want to be snatched dear

@OdenehoGh2

Lmao in Sister Derby's voice

@WS_Quist

Since you took your husband from another woman answer it yourself

@livedell36

U don't have the the moral right to be asking this question my dear.

@bluekash09

Bisa medikal

