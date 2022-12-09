Videos of players in the Ghana national men's football team, the Black stars, getting a haircut has surfaced on the internet

The videos were shared on the Instagram page of the barber, @iam_nikky, as he visited the players in their various hotel rooms in Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to give them a nice trim

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the lovley videos of the players getting a nicely done haircut

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Videos of some players of the Ghana National Team, Black Stars, getting a haircut during their time in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has surfaced on the internet.

Black Stars barber Nikky giving the players a haircut. Photo Source: @iam_nikky

Source: Instagram

Professional Ghanaian barber with the Instagram handle @iam_nikky, was assigned the task of making the players look their best while in Qatar.

Below are videos of the Ayew Brothers, Thoams Partey, Inaki Williams and other players getting their hair trimmed or cut.

1. Kofi Kyereh with the waves and nice trim

SC Freiburg and Black Stars Forward, Kofi Kyereh, was spotted seated in his seat as Nikky gave him a lovely cut.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Nikky, the video was captured early in the morning on the day of the game between Ghana and South Korea. In the video, Kofi Kyereh's room had his white bed sheets covered with a large cloth of the Ghana flag.

2. Thomas Partey with the stylish afro

Arsenal and Ghanaian Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey also taking his turn of getting a lovely haircut fron Nikky.

His afro was curled with a foam as his beard and moustache were neartly trimmed and shaped to perfection.

3. Salis Abdul Samed with the low cut

Midfielder for Ligue 1 club Lens and the Black Stars, Salis Abdul Samed, was also captured getting a low cut with nicely shaped edges.

4. Iñaki Williams Arthuer with the low cut and curls

Forward for La Liga club Athletic Bilbao and the Ghana national team, Iñaki Williams Arthuer, looked stunning with his fade and curls after Nikky put his magic touch on his hiar.

5. Jordan Ayew with the handsome hairline

Forward for Premier League club Crystal Palace and the Ghana national team, Jordan Pierre Ayew, acquired a lovely hairline after Nikky put his magic touch to the test.

5. Dede Ayew looking sparkling with his haircut

André Morgan Rami Ayew aka Dede Ayew, plays as a winger for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd. He was captured with a lovely haircut, with his beard neatly trimmed and the edges perfectly done.

Below is a video of Nikky steaming the beard of Black Stars captain to give it that perfect finishing touch.

Kudus Honoured With Gold Coin Medal By Western Regional Minister For Great Performance At 2022 World Cup

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Western Regional Minister, Honourable Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, has honoured Black Stars Midfielder Mohammed Kudus with a Commemorative Gold Coin Medal.

This comes after the 22-year-old gave an impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Representing Ghana for the first time and also making his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup, Kudus did leave an indelible mark in the minds of many Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh