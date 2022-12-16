Ghana's Stonebwoy and Nigeria's Davido have been captured having an amazing time reconnecting together in Doha, Qatar

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, they were captured singing and dancing to one of their hit songs, 'Activate'

Netizens, upon seeing the video have expressed joy in seeing Davido happy after news of his son's loss hit the internet in October 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Nigerian singer Davido have been spotted partying together ahead of their performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Doha, Qatar.

Stonebwoy and Davido singing and dancing to 'Activate'. Photo Source: @nechesblog2

Source: Instagram

They were captured dancing and singing along to their smashing hit song 'Activate' which was released on December 3, 2022.

Drinking and smoking while having a good time, they were captured together with some friends and members of their teams.

Davido was spotted rocking a black t-shirt and a pair of tartered jeans trousers in the colour black. He accesorised his entire look by rocking a branded 'OBO' diamond necklace which he paired with other diamond neclaces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Stonebwoy on the other hand also rocked a golden diamond necklace with the letter S which stands for his name. He wore a white branded t-shirt with a pair of trousers and lovely sneakers.

Meanwhile, Davido was featured on the official 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack titled Hayya Hayya (Better Together). The song features Trinidad Cardona and AISHA.

Views from netizens as they spot Davido and Stonebwoy partying together in Doha, Qatar

ifynwawulu remarked:

BADDEST ❤️❤️❤️❤️ O B O love u forever

cocodayspa1 commented:

Davido is back. God bless him real good. Happy to see him like this ❤️

Stonebwoy, Davido And Black Stars Assistant Coach Spotted In Qatar, Fans Show Love To Davido, Photo Emerges

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Nigerian singer Davido have reconnected in Doha, Qatar. They were joined by the Black Stars Assistant Coach George Boateng.

Davido and Stonebwoy are set to perform for thousands of fans and millions of viewers of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

However, Davido is set to perform at the closing ceremony of the FIFA 2022 World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, while Stonebwoy is to perform on December 16, 2022, at the FIFA Fan Festival.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh