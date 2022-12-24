Celebrated Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah are truly celebrating the Christmas holidays in the United States of America

In recent photos, they were spotted rocking matching Christmas-themed pyjamas outfits as they posed in front of the Christmas tree

Many netizens have admired the celebrity couple as they share their Christmas photo with their fervent fans during the festivities

Popular Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah have shared lovely photos as they celebrate the Christmas holidays.

Tracey Boakye and hubby Frank Bady Ntiamoah in matching Christmas pyjamas.

Source: Instagram

They were spotted rocking matching pyjamas set. They wore the same trousers and long sleeves sweatshirt in the photos.

To add some Christmas fever element to their entire look, they wore a Christmas hat. Tracey's hat was in the colour blue and red while that of Frank was in the colour red and white.

They beamed with smiles as they stood in front of the Christmas tree. In another photo, they sat on the floor in front of the Christmas tree as they tucked in one foot as they posed for the camera.

Reactions as Tracey Boakye and hubby rock matching Christmas pyjams

_asantewaaaa_ said:

This pic is screaming success

ameyaw112 remarked:

Aww so sweet

lins_unique_closet said:

Merry Christmas to you and your family . You look heavenly pregnant

classicabbyaccessories remarked:

I can see 3rd baby coming

akorfa.comfort.31 said:

Tracy please am waiting for you come down wai

loveokuley said:

Can see baby no 3❤️

king_james9797 commented:

Happy Christmas to this lovely couple ❤️❤️

iam_fatimillary said:

She looks pregnant

Tracey Boakye And Husband Kiss In New Video As They Jam In Car, Video Causes Stir

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah have turned heads on social media with their lovey-dovey gestures.

In a video shared on the official Instagram page of Mrs Badu Ntiamoah, she was spotted dancing and singing along to Kizz Daniel's Cough (Odo) in the car.

The video has sparked reactions on social media as many admire the loving connection they both share.

