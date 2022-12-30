US Rapper Meek Mill and Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale have some things in common including their love for heavy diamond chains

During his first performance for the much-anticipated show, the rapper was seen jumping and miming to his songs when one of his chains fell off

The thirty-five-year-old rapper is one of the top musicians for the 2022 edition of the Afro Nation festival in Ghana

American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams popularly called Meek Mill has an impressive collection of diamond chains that he never leaves behind especially during stage performances.

The thirty-five-year-old is in Ghana for the 2022 Afro Nation Music Festival scheduled for December 29 and 30.

Meek Mill's expensive necklace falls on stage during his performance in Ghana. @fashiongurughana

Nearly concurrently with Afrochella and the event features headlining acts Meek Mill, Rema, Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, and Ghanaian music icons Black Sherif and Camidoh, among others.

While performing on stage, the energetic rapper with lots of Ghanaian fans gave music lovers a stellar performance.

Unfortunately, one of his precious possessions, a diamond chain fell on stage during his performance.

On January 6 at the famed Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa will stage the first Black Star Line Festival, touted as "a cultural experience anchored on intercontinental collaboration.

Along with the concert, which will feature performances from the group's co-founders as well as Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, and others, a weeklong schedule of panel discussions, fine art exhibitions, and nightlife activities will be held to commemorate the anniversary.

