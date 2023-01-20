Adom TV and FM presenter Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe's daughter, Sedem, has attained the age of 13

In celebration of the girl's transition into teenhood, her mother has shared some beautiful photos and a heartwarming message

Followers of the ace broadcaster have taken to the post to share their best wishes for her daughter

Adom TV and FM presenter Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe has shared lovely photos of her daughter, Sedem Tamakloe, on social media.

The photos shared on her Instagram page on Friday, January 21, 2023, were to celebrate the girl's birthday as she turned 13 years old.

In the photos, the broadcaster's daughter rocked a purple-coloured dress and gave off a beautiful smile.

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe's daughter is celebrating her 13th birthday

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Afia Amankwah described her girl as a child every parent desires. She thanked God for giving her such a daughter.

"Everything a parent wants has been given to my daughter as a child, and so today I'm here to say Thank You for such a wonderful child @readforgold won't ask for so much because you know her even before in my womb.

"I will rather wish that anyone reading or admiring this picture will be blessed with such a child in his or her family.

"God, you know all my secret prayers for her, brother, siblings and her classmates and anyone who comes near her, please God do it at your own time IJN

"Happiest birthday ," she said.

Afia Amankwah's followers celebrate her daughter

The birthday post has got many followers of Sedem's mother joining in wishing her a happy birthday.

iamadwoasaahint said:

My beautiful Edem , blessed and lifted for signs and wonders. hbd❤️ your future is blessed already

vivian_jill_lawrence said:

Happy birthday my little angel

abenaghanaofficial said:

Happy Birthday princess

iammzgee said:

Oh wow! My friend is now a teenager! Aww how beautiful. Happy birthday to her! Much ❤️ to her.

silvalady_sl said:

Thank u God for the life of our princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday baby

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe's daughter wins multiple awards in school

Meanwhile, Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe was filled with pride during her daughter's Speech and Price Giving Day.

The brilliant daughter of the popular TV host was named the best student in eleven subjects and was praised heavily by the school's dignitaries.

A proud Tamakloe could not hold back her joy as she ran to the stage to shower her smart girl with hugs and kisses.

