Nana Ama McBrown, Bill Asamoah, and other Kumawood stars have attended the funeral of movie director Asare Bediako's mother, Florence Adjaye-Kyem

The burial and final funeral rites of the 72-year-old woman were held on Saturday, January 21m 2023, in Kumasi

Videos and photos from the funeral have popped up showing the many Kumawood actors and actresses who joined their colleague in mourning

Star actress Nana Ama McBrown and others have joined Kumawood movie director Asare Bediako to mourn his late mother.

Asare Bediako, also an actor, lost his mother Florence Adjaye-Kyem, in August 2022. Her final funeral rites have been held on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

The funeral which came off at the Bantama Presby School Park in Kumasi saw many leading figures of the Kumawood industry coming to mourn with their colleague.

McBrown dazzles in her funeral cloth

Among the prominent figures at the funeral was Nana Ama Mcbrown who came in her usual gorgeous style.

The actress and TV personality looked beautiful while rocking her black mourning cloth with a fine hairstyle to match.

Bill Asamoah, others also mourned with Asare Bediako

Apart from McBrown other Kumawood stars who made it to the funeral included actor Bill Asamoah and Director Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films fame. Others included actor Richard Sarkodie, popularly known as Osoode,

In a video shared on Instagram by @nahbaffdotcomm, Bill Asamoah is seen arriving at the funeral in a black mourning cloth.

Later, the actor was spotted sitting with McBrown, Samuel Nyamekye, and other stars at the funeral.

See photos from the funeral below.

McBrown, Agya Koo, and other stars attend funeral of Okomfo Kolegae's wife

Similarly, Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae recently buried his wife, Millicent Oteng, who passed away while delivering their unborn child.

Photos from the burial ceremony have surfaced online showing the actor breaking into uncontrollable tears.

A number of Ghanaians who have seen the photos took to the comment section to condole with him.

Just like the funeral of Asare Bediako's mother, McBrown, Agya Koo, and other Kumawood actors were present to console their colleague.

