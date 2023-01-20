Joy FM and Joy News TV presenter Fentuo Tahiru has got married to his heartthrob Hannah Tiigah Sinnibah

The wedding of Fentuo and Hannah was a special one as it happened to be an inter-religious ceremony

Many videos and photos from the ceremony have surfaced online showing famous broadcasters including Giovani Caleb, Umaru Sanda, Saddick Adams 'Obama', and others in attendance

Renowned sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo has gone off the list of most eligible bachelors in Ghana.

Fentuo got married to his sweetheart Hannah Tiigah Sinnibah in a beautiful wedding on Friday, January 20th, 2023.

The wedding ceremony of the Joy FM presenter was held at the Mary Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church at Airport West in Accra.

Giovanni Caleb, Umaru Sanda, Saddick Adams 'Obama', Others attend Fentuo's wedding

The marriage ceremony of Fentuo and Hannah brought together a number of high-profile Ghanaian broadcasters.

Among those who were spotted at the wedding were Giovani Caleb, Saddick Adams 'Obama', Umaru Sanda, Nathaniel Attoh, and many others.

Fentuo, a Muslim, takes a Christian wife in a church wedding

The wedding was not only special because it involved a famous person whose friends came in their numbers to support him.

It was groundbreaking in the sense that Fentuo, a practicing Muslim, broke away from the norm to get married in a Christian church. While it is commonplace to see inter-religious marriages, it is not often that we see a Muslim man going to church to take a wife.

Citi FM's Umaru Sanda, who is a Muslim himself, noted in a tweet that his checks with a Muslim scholar revealed that Fentuo's marriage in church is allowed in Islam.

See the post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled videos and photos of some of the personalities and moments captured at Fentuo's wedding.

1. Saddick 'Obama', Nathaniel Attoh, and others in a pose

2. Fentuo and his with storm the dancefloor to show some moves:

3. Kojo Akoto Boateng, Umaru Sanda, and Giovani Caleb with the couple:

