Tracy A. Osei, the gorgeous wife of Kennedy Osei, has dropped nice-looking pictures rocking a bright blue dress

She looked splendid in her neatly styled wig, her bright blue dress and star-studded slipper heels

Her photos have gotten many netizens gushing over her as they shower her with sweet compliments

Fashion designer and business mogul, Tracy A. Osei, has dropped dazzling photos on a hot Sunday afternoon as she sparkled in a blue outfit.

The wife of the General Manager of Despite Media and lawyer Kennedy Osei was spotted in a blue dress that was long enough to touch beneath her knees.

The top section of the sleeveless dress was folded into pleats that covered her bosoms. She flaunted her smooth skin around her neck region and arms.

She wore a short wig that hung over her shoulders. The wig had big curls that added some style to her look.

To accessorise her entire look, she carried a cute black bag and she wore lovely bracelets. She completed her look with star-studded black slipper heels.

Many netizens shower her with lovely compliments as she stuns in a blue dress

miss_akua.esq commented:

A beauty

nanama_osei said:

My sisterrrrrrrr

nostalgia_gabbs commented:

Thank you for blessing my TL

abrefii__ said:

Simplicity at it best

hilda_ampah said:

Akoa ho twa

bessa_simons stated:

Absolutely stunning!

karma_xox stated:

Glowwwiinnnnggg

the.ellamaeofficial remarked:

Attaaaa Maame ❤️

am_the_chosen said:

you look amazing!

The gorgeous photos of Tracy A. Osei have gotten many netizens flooding her comment section with love emojis as they drool over how stunning she looks.

