Business mogul and actress Fella Makafui has stolen the spotlight on social media after she shared pictures of herself enjoying a good time in the snow

She looked splendid in a winter-appropriate outfit as she gave lovely poses while standing in the snow

Many of her fans online have gushed over the pictures as they admired how she is spending her time in America

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui has turned heads on social media after she dropped pictures of herself enjoying the winter weather in the United States of America.

Fella Makafui glows in winter outfits. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

She was spotted wearing a long black winter coat that covered the major part of her body.

Inside the winter coat, she wore a brown long-sleeved sweatshirt and sweat trousers also in the same colour. To complete her look, she wore a pair of sneakers.

Captioning the post on her verified Instagram post, she called on her fervent followers to wake her up from her slumber when the winter is over. In an exciting mood, she wrote,

Wake me up when it’s summer ❣️

Her rapper husband, Medikal, commented on her post by referring to her as John Snow, one of the main characters in the hit American fantasy series Game of Thrones.

More than Jon Snow

Below is a carousel post of Fella Makafui enjoying her time in the U.S.

Reactions as netizens spot Fella Makafui having a good time in the snow in America

tashaamos remarked:

Bring snow for me ❤️

kofiyaga_ky said:

You are already awake and smiling

cons.tance_ stated:

Softttt lifeeee

adam_smalls007 said:

Jolly jolly….. when you’re coming back bring small snow for me abeg

amgdeybore said:

Rich auntie ❤️

oboy_murphy commented:

Broniiba ❤️. Is your sis fine like thisssss. Sorryyyyyy

Meanwhile, many netizens continue to drool over the pictures Fella Makafui shared from her trip to the U.S. as many admired how gorgeous she looked in her winter outfit while standing in the snow.

Source: YEN.com.gh