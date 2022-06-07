Ace media personality, Gifty Anti has shared a breathtaking video of her 74 year-old mother-in-law walking down the aisle

She shared that her 74-year-old mother-in-law got married after being a widow for 18 years

Many people after seeing the video have shared their excitement for the newly wedded couple

Ace media personality, Gifty Anti has shared a heartwarming video of her 74 year-old mother-in-law tying the knot.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, she revealed that her mother-in-law tied knot after being a widow for 18 years.

Gifty Anti. Photo Source: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

Her husband, who is the Chief of Adumasa, walked his mother down the aisle to meet her new husband, Dr Odoi Agyarko.

Gifty Anti described the moment as one of 'miracles and testimonies'.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Sharing the post, she said:

When the Chief of Adumasa, walked his mother, 74 years, down the aisle (after 18 years of being a widow) and handed her over to be married to Dr Odoi Agyarko. I am surrounded by miracles and testimonies.

Some heartwarming comments from the marriage of Gifty Anti's mother-in-law

beverly_afaglo:

Awwwwwnn

gloriaosarfo:

Oh wow possibilities with God❤

adepapeprah:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ beautiful.everyone deserves love ,when we seek jehovah help us find na this time de3 papapaa no huu y3 din paa.

marthaankomah:

Wow❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

victiahnanayaa:

Wow!! In His own time he will bless us allCongratulations ❤️❤️

cudjoebaaba:

Love never has a expiring dates congratulations

reneeqgh:

Hallelujah in Jesus’ mighty name. I tap into this beautiful love for my mum glory to God

dlouise01:

Awww sweet then I still have hope ❤️

cudjoebaaba:

Love never has a expiring dates congratulations

adwoa_pokuaa_:

This is so beautiful and inspiring ❤

abigail.a.kekeli:

Oh WoW,God is just amazing…Congratulations ⭐️⭐️

lucykyere:

wow, simple and beautiful. Congratulations

touchmakeupartistry:

Just heartwarming and hope inspired

Gifty Anti throws fire at top celeb; flaunts car for the 1st time in photo

Popular on-air personality, Gifty Anti, has been forced to do something she has never done before.

Gifty, is one of the respected TV presenters in the country at the moment due to her sense of humour. The award-winning presenter has been living a clean lifestyle with no fighting on social media.

Now, someone Gifty referred to as a celebrity has incurred her wrath and she has taken a swift swipe at him.

According to Gifty, a male celebrity has disrespected her and she is really hurt.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh