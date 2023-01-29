Dental Surgeon Dr Louisa Satekla has shared a hilarious video on her verified TikTok account where she dropped her iPhone

Using the trending WKHKYD sound triggered many Ghanaians to laugh at the unfortunate incident that happened to her iPhone

Meanwhile, people have showed concern about the state of her iPhone considering how startled she was in the video

Dr Louisa Satekla, the gorgeous wife of reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy, has gotten many people laughing hard at an unfortunate situation.

Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa Satekla looks startled as she dropped her iPhone Pro Max. Photo Source: @drlouisa_s

In a video she shared on ehr official TikTok account, she was seated on a long couch when her phone mistakenly slipped from her hand and flew across the room.

She began to scream and act in a startled manner which got many netizens wondering how badly her iPhone Pro Max model might have been damaged.

What made some other fervent followers of hers laugh hysterically was the trending audio she attached to the video, which was WKHKYD.

Reactions as Dr Louisa Satekla drops phone in hilarious video

@freshbel96 said:

You are so cute mommy

Lil Bhim Burniton commented:

StoneBwoy was the cameraman, am I right?

Nana Kwame said:

I can't stop laughing

gm_shoppingcenter said:

Hope the phone screen wasn’t damaged please? Your facial at the end was amusing

ska_vibes remarked:

What's the state of your phone #MoreOfYou

Meanwhile, many people who follow her have empathised with her as she dropped her iPhone Pro Max model in a sad video with hilarious audio edited into it.

