Popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been seen in a viral video with the son of Osei Kwame Despite working out and keeping the body fit

Sarkodie has been known for his recent interest in fitness and exercise and the dedication and commitment he has shown

In the trending video, he was seen working out with Kennedy Osei and helping each other with some workout techniques

The sight of Sarkodie and Kennedy Osei working out together has been met with positive reactions from their fans, many of whom are inspired by their dedication to improving their health.

Exercise is undoubtedly an integral part of a healthy lifestyle and being a celebrity or a public figure with busy schedule is not an excuse to avoid keeping fit and healthy. The two have shown that with determination and commitment, anyone can make fitness a part of their daily routine.

Sarkodie has been known for his recent interest in workouts and exercise. The rapper has been seen on several occasions displaying his workout skills on social media and the rapper has shown dedication to this course.

Kennedy Osei who plays a key role in the Despite Group of Companies has been seen working hard and working out on the regular.

The two seem to have formed a close bond through their shared love for fitness, often working out and pushing each other to reach their goals.

Their commitment to bettering themselves physically has been widely admired by fans and followers who see them as role models.

Fans reacted to the viral video:

Source: YEN.com.gh