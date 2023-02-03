TikToker Jackeline Mensah has been praised by actress and film producer Yvonne Nelson for a positive attitude towards work and being respectful

Her attitude to work recently earned her a spot in the latest Kotoka movie which was produced by Yvonne Nelson

The actress and film producer noted that Jackline has always shown a quality work attitude and stood out among her colleagues

TikTok starJacline Mensah, has received a big compliment from Ghanaian actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson, for her respectful demeanor and positive attitude toward work.

Yvonne Nelson expressed her admiration for the young TikTok star. She mentioned how impressed she was by Jackeline's professionalism and respectful attitude toward everyone she works with.

According to Yvonne, Jackeline is a breath of fresh air in the entertainment industry, where many young individuals let success get to their heads.

Yvonne Nelson has praisds Jackline Mensah for a good and positive working attitude Photo Source: @yvonnenelson @jacklinemensah

Source: Instagram

She revealed in an interview with Asaase Radio that Tiktok star is one among many social media influencers who portrayed a good working attitude and hard work.

Due to this, she maintained her on her latest movie as one of the characters whiles sacking about six influencers who did not meet expectations.

Watch the video below:

Jackline has often been praised by her colleagues on several occasions. And it seems the content creator is not only cracking the ribs of her followers with funny content but has an admirable attitude as well.

Netizens reacted to her attitude:

magicfingersdayspa commented:

And later will they say the big Celebrities don't support them,these younger generation ankasa nu they don't want or like hard work

likem_the_gossip commented:

That is discipline....

deejjerry commented:

Just wow … wow that’s all

Jackline Mensah entertains her fans with her video

In another news by YEN.com.gh, Jackline Mensah, in a TikTok video, looked prettier and thicker after a long break from social media.

In the video, the beautiful social media sensation and two friends jammed to a gospel tune, showing off their dance moves. The TikToker was greatly missed by her fans, and they did not hesitate to express their joy after seeing her

Source: YEN.com.gh