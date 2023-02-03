Actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson, included social media influencers in November 2022 in a movie that was to premiere on the 14th of February 2023

The influencers after exhibiting a bad attitude towards work were sacked by the actress as she does not joke with her job

The influencers who were dissatisfied and in disagreement engaged her in a banter that forced her to report the matter to the police

Actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson, has made headlines for her decision to dismiss six social media influencers from her latest movie set.

The actress revealed that the individuals were not upholding the professional conduct expected of them and were disruptive to the shooting schedule.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, she shared that the influencers were brought on board to play specific roles in the movie but did not meet her expectations.

She revealed that they reported to work late, avoided tasks, and did not read or memorise their scripts and this was challenging and affecting the work.

Their behaviour on set in general was unacceptable and was affecting the overall quality of the production. Yvonne Nelson emphasized that she would not tolerate any behaviour that undermines the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew.

She has always attributed her success and progress to hard work and seriousness. Yvonne Nelson feels anyone can achieve whatever they want if they work hard towards it. Her latest movie which premieres on the 14th of February 2023 would not have been this good if she allowed these habits.if

Netizens react to her comment:

magicfingersdayspa commented:

And later will they say the big Celebrities don't support them, these younger generation ankasa nu they don't want or like hard work

maammeadwoa_gh commented:

@yvonnenelsongh you are disciplinarian like @nsafoahemaa. She doesn't joke with her work.

elikem_the_gossip commented:

That is discipline....

