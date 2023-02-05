Ghanaian on-air presenter, Abeiku Santana, has claimed that he's not aware his fellow media personality Delay has been blocked from viewing his Twitter content

The media star's remarks follow Delay's allegations that he had barred her from accessing information on his page

When Abeiku Santana said in a video that he has handlers who manage his account, internet users were astounded

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian on-air radio presenter, Abeiku Santana, has claimed that he has no idea media personality Delay has been barred from following and viewing his content on Twitter.

His comments come after Delay disclosed on the bird app that her colleague presenter had cut her off from viewing information on his feed.

Delay, real name Deloris Frimpong Manso, posted a screenshot to support her assertion. Nana Aba Anamoah, the General Manager of GHOne TV, was among those who promptly responded.

Abeiku Santana and Delay in photos. Photo credit: fred_scorpee_daterush/@delayghana.

Source: TikTok

''But I haven’t done anything oo,'' the host of The Delay Show shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When Delay made the Twitter block claim

Delay's post emerged following Abeiku Santana's employer, Dr Osei Kwame Despite's refusal to shake his hand at his 61st birthday celebration on February 2, 2023.

Commenting on Delay's post, Abeiku Santana said he was not aware his colleague presenter had been barred from accessing his Twitter account.

The radio show host explained that he has handlers to manage his social media accounts, including his Twitter page.

''I don't know but I'll check it. If I check it and somebody has blocked her ... I'll unblock it,'' he claimed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Abeiku Santana's reply

Exopaone11 commented:

Don’t assume or you can pretend it has opened avenue for everyone, your point is just amusing

MizDebbie posted:

Abeiku Santana is a very nice person, he has a great sense of humour .

Mustapha commented:

Masa accept the yawa nd stop denying.

AKOSUA Nhyira reacted:

Saa you don’t even know how to eat gently @Goddess Mzbel ur main man ll.

Abrante35 said:

@UTV Ghana tell this man he’s too self put put. Sake of Afia shwar nti u dey talk say delay be poor siaaaa u wat u get delay fit feed u for 25 years.

Abeiku Santana blocks Delay on Twitter

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Abeiku Santana, a fellow television and radio broadcaster at Despite Media, reportedly blocked well-known media figure Deloris Frimpong Manso from Twitter.

Delay would no longer be able to access tweets from Abeiku Santana or any images or videos he posts on Twitter as a result of her being banned from his account.

Breaking the news on social media, Delay intimated that she was unsure of her actions which would have caused the ardent supporter of Ghanaian tourism to block her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh