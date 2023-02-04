Delay cries out as fellow media personality Abeiku Santana cuts her off viewership to his personal Twitter account

This news comes at a time where Abeiku Santana received backlash from Ghanaians and trended on social media for being snubbed of a handshake by Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the news as they plead with Abeiku Santana to settle any qualms he might have with Delay

Celebrated media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has announced that fellow tv and radio presenter at Despite Media Abeiku Santana has blocked her from Twitter.

With she being blocked from his Twitter account, Delay would not be able to view tweets from Abeiku Santana and neither would she be able to see any pictures or videos he shares on that platform.

Breaking the bews on social media, Delay hinted that she did not know what she did to warrant a block from the staunch Ghana tourism advocate.

She added a laughing emoji to the statement denoting that she has not taken it to heart.

This comes at a time when Abeiku Santana was trending after he was snubbed of a handshake from his boss Dr Osei Kwame Despite at his 61st birthday celebrations on February 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, Abeiku Santana has not commented on why he blocked her as more reactions from Ghanaians keep pouring in.

Reactions as Delay bemoans being blocked by Abeiku Santana on Twitter

After Delay shared a screenshot proof on her Twitter page, Ghanaians came out to share their opinions as others joined her in laughing at the situation.

@JohnBetjeman said:

I personally know how this man influenced your move from Nkawkaw to Accra. Asante nkai ampa

@KofiBoakyeBens6 said:

This thing tear me

@theboykophie remarked:

Lmaooo, see ern, adey die

@Kwamezamani commented:

Dis make I kai ma kiddie tym in the Eastern region wey na adey sok Delay for Top radio and Abeiku efie kwan so for Adom fm more tymz. You guys were part of my childhood lol

@kayblitz_ stated:

Oh but @delayghana WKHKYD

@mrlamar01 stated:

Oww, this is emotional

@jona_lee05 remarked:

Delay chop block from Abeiku Santana then you Sis Mary de3, he go go blacklist you

