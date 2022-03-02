Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has entreated her fans and Ghanaians in general to remember Moesha Boduong in prayers

Moesha has come up in the news again with all sorts of statements that people have described as incoherrent

This started with a lengthy comment she made under a post by actress Sandra Ankobiah on Instagram

As Moesha has earned backlash, Afia Schwar thinks the best way Ghanaians can help Moesha is to remember her in their prayers

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has called on Ghanaians to remember Moesha Boduong in their prayers.

It seems Moesha’s issue has taken a different turn, and some have speculated that she has gone into relapse, given the kind of things she writes on social media.

For instance, Moesha jumped onto a post by actress Sandra Ankobiah, making all sorts of comments and confession which many have said are incoherent.

According to Moesha, she peddled falsehood about Sandra and one of her boyfriends who was jailed for drugs.

Moesha also said she and Sandra were both sleeping with men for money but she hopes Sandra changes soon as she is also about to marry Moesha’s uncle.

Sandra responded to one of the posts by Moesha and advised her to go off social media and to seek help.

Nana Aba Anamoah jumped onto the bandwagon and chastised Moesha for spreading falsehood about Sandra Ankobiah.

Perhaps, it is because of this that Afia Schwar has said that Jesus helped those who needed help without embarrassing them when she spoke about Moesha.

Fans go emotional about Moesha’s condition

The post has pulled some reactions from fans who seem to have been following Moesha’s issue on social media.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

cwesiotengofficial: “Amen, She will come through In Jesus Name....”

nanaama_edwards: “Awwwwwww, sister afiaaa. I love u.”

abigailakonokie: “Good friend.”

official_stellabenz: “Child of Grace.”

ladypastorokodie: “God bless you Afia.”

shiorkor_music: “She’ll be fine, it’s just a matter of time.”

matatageorge: “Lovely and beautiful papa.”

ndanquahlcc77: “What’s wrong with her again.”

kwabena_tablet: “Dis gal again.”

Moesha's 2021 woes

For those who may not be aware, Moesha Boduong has gone off social media after having some personal issues.

There have been many unverified rumours, including that Moesha slept with a devilish man whom she did not know was evil.

That rumour had it that the man exchanged Moesha's soul for wealth after their affair.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Moesha said she had received Jesus Christ in July, disclosing she had unhooked herself from 'worldly' pleasures.

Not long after, she was spotted in a video trying to jump off a high-rise building. This led to concerns over her mental health.

