A video of Ghanaian Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesying about earthquakes happening across the world has surfaced online

The man of God in the video posted to his social media gave his predictions and prophecies about how earthquakes and landslides would occur in some parts of the world

The video which emerged after the sad incident of an earthquake in Turkey, affecting Ghana's Christian Atsu is gaining reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and lead pastor of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, is well known for his prophetic gifts. He recently made headlines when he released a video about a major earthquake that would strike some parts of the world.

The prophecy was supposed to have been fulfilled on February 6, 2023, when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's province of Hatay leading to the loss of thousands of lives.

The video, recorded before the earthquake, showed Pastor Gaisie passionately preaching about the impending disaster in part of the world. He called on the world to repent and turn to God, as the disaster showed God's displeasure with the nations.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie takes Ghanaians back to his prophecy about Turkey's earthquake Photo source : @nigelgaisie

Source: Instagram

The video quickly went viral, with many people expressing their amazement at the accuracy of the prophecy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some people have criticized him for exploiting the disaster for personal gain, while others have praised him for his boldness in speaking the truth. Regardless of the opinions, the prophecy has certainly put Pastor Gaisie back in the spotlight and has renewed interest in the prophetic gifts.

Netizens react to Nigel Gaizie's prophecy about Turkey earthquake

Richard Lartey commented:

Some People act like they dnt believe in God but atleast they do believe in something, why is someone’s Prophecy your problem , did he tagged you?

Your perception about an issue shouldn’t end on a conclusion , you should only say what you think rather than attack

Grace on Nigel Gaisie

Afia Kobi commented:

You meant landslide.... earthquakes are different from landslides.... earthquakes are not landfalls a.k.a landslides

Kwabena Kely commented:

This is not prophecy. Let's stop all this. This is a serious matter why do we joke with serious things like this. There is an earthquake and People are dying and u want to make a name out of this. Aaaah what is all dis. I really like u buh for this it's an insult to the victims and the country. What is all this.

Captian Chris Carter commented:

In any case ! God didn’t show you a remedy so it’s still useless in my opinion! This is not prophecy pls .. we want solutions

Nana Efya Takyiwaa commented:

Landfalls and earthquakes are two different events. And I one thing I know is God reviews to redeem, so why do you always want something you say to come to past?

Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesies about his passing

In an earlier news article by YEN.com,gh, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, said that he will die at a time not too far from now.

The famous Ghanaian prophet said this whilst speaking on the death of Prophet TB Joshua of Nigeria. According to him, God will take his spirit soon because of how the masses mistreat people like himself and Prophet TB Joshua.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh