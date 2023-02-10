Mohammed Kudus scored the only goal for his football club, Ajax Amsterdam, against FC Twente on February 9, 2023

The footballer was interviewed after the match, and he spoke in a thick Ghanaian accent as he talked about his goal and his new position

Kudus excited many Ghanaians with his goal and how he spoke as they showered him with praise

Blacks Stars superstar and Ajax sensation, Mohammed Kudus, has given fans a taste of his Ghanaian roots after scoring the winning goal against FC Twente on Thursday, 9th February 2023.

The 22-year-old midfielder, hailing from Nima, sent the Amsterdam club's supporters into a frenzy with his match-winning goal in the 70th minute.

In a post-match interview, Kudus, known for his impressive dribbling skills and goal-scoring ability, replied in a thick Ghanaian accent to questions about his performance, new position and crucial goal.

The young star, who joined Ajax in the summer of 2020 from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, has quickly established himself as a key player in the team.

Kudus' post-match interview has since gone viral, with fans praising his accent and expressing their excitement about him scoring for his club.

The Ghanaian international's post-match chat showcased an embracement of his cultural identity as he proudly flaunted his heavy "Nima-influenced" accent.

Kudus' dazzling performance and crucial goal have only further solidified his place in the hearts of Ghanaians who hailed him as the poster boy of the Ghana Black Stars.

Ajax's victory against FC Twente was their ticket to the quarter-finals of the KNVB cup competition, with Kudus leading the charge. With the young star in the team, the Amsterdam club looks poised for a strong challenge for the cup title.

