Black Sherif was awarded the Beast Hip-Hop act at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival in Nigeria

The Ghanaian musician made his country proud as he beat top stars like Nasty C, MI Abaga, Kaligraph Jones and other top rappers to the award

News of Black Sherif's win filled Ghanaians with excitement, with many folks taking to social media to congratulate him

Popular Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif was crowned the king of hip-hop at the Soundcity MVP Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, 11th February 2023.

Black Sherif Wins Best Hip-Hop Act At The Soundcity MVP Awards Festival 2023 Photo Source: Black Sherif

Source: Twitter

The young artiste won the coveted award for Best Hip-Hop Act, taking home the trophy for his chart-topping hit 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

The Soundcity MVP Awards, held annually, celebrate the best in African music and pay homage to the hardworking musicians who create the sound that moves Africa.

This year's event was an electrifying affair, with an audience of thousands of fans who came to see their favourite artistes get awarded for their hard work.

, who has been making waves in the African music scene for the past year, made Ghana proud with the win.

Black Sherif's victory at the Soundcity MVP Awards was even more remarkable considering the competition he faced. He beat out some of the biggest names in African hip-hop, including MI Abaga, Nasty C, AKA, Kaligraph Jones, Ladipoe, and other top stars, to take home the award for Best Hip-Hop Act.

For many, the win went a long way to show the level of talent that Black Sherif possesses and how he has managed to stand out from the crowd in a highly competitive industry.

Ghanaians Congratulate Black Sherif

OT__Genesis congratulated him:

And people are mute about it If Ebi say he go mess up for somewer like by now ein name dey every where. Congrats Blacko

abachrisy_ wrote:

Naa this guy is loved . Can you hear the crowd

Source: YEN.com.gh