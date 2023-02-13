'Run This Town' crooner Jay Z has melted the hearts of Ghanaians after they spotted the name of the motherland boldly printed at the back of his hoodie

He was captured at the recently held the 57th Super Bowl which was held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona-Phoenix

The video has sparked several comments from Ghanaians as the hoodie hints that his wife Beyoncé would be touring these countries for her Renaissance World Tour

Celebrated American rapper, Jay Z, represented Ghana at the 2023 edition of the annual Super Bowl, which is the National Football League's penultimate playoff game that specifies the league champion in America.

The game had many celebrities attending, including Beyonce's husband, Jay Z.

Jay Z rocks a hoodie with Ghana written on the back to Super Bowl LVII. Photo Source: Getty Images @JAY_Z_Daily

Meanwhile, one video that has made rounds on social media was Jay Z's hoodie. Ghana was clearly printed on the back of his black hoodie.

The back of the hoodie also had other countries listed together with Ghana, such as Australia, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The 'Run This Town' hitmaker paired his hoodie with black trousers and completed his outfit with white sneakers. He accessorised his look with a pair of dark sunglasses, with his dreadlocks hanging over his shoulders.

Meanwhile, the 57th Super Bowl was held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona-Phoenix.

The much-anticipated game was between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, where the latter emerged as victors in a heated 38-35 win.

The global sports event was witnessed by millions worldwide who anticipated the stellar halftime musical performance by celebrated American RnB singer Rihanna.

Reactions as Ghanaians spot the name of the motherland on the back of his shirt

@Shade_y commented:

Ghana got his back.

@raydavil remarked:

Beyoncé is going to the countries at the back of his hoodie. Best believe you gonna see me front row and Center in Ghana baby! @beyonce hunny make sure it’s December.

@KwameLastBaby said:

I didn’t see GHANA listed on the back of the hoodie, right? Hints of coming in December?

@ikekofijnr_23 said:

He has Ghana at the back of his shirt. Beyoncé is touring those Countries.

@yhackman stated:

His hoodie has Ghana on the back

