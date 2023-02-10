Nana Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asiedua, was involved in a car accident on the Accra-Kumasi road

The prophetess survived the accident as she was seen in trending videos walking and handling the situation with nearby witnesses

One of the videos showed a car in her entourage, on the other hand, crashed and got dented in the accident

Nana Agradaa, known in private life as Patricia Asiedua, has been involved in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi road. The accident videos have been shared on social media with scenes of Agradaa walking around the accident scene and handling the situation.

In a video sighted YEN.com.gh on GhOne TV, the car of the popular prophetess who recently claimed she has turned into an evangelist survived the accident with her entourage.

Agradaa survives an accident on the Accra-Kumasi road

Source: Instagram

Per another report by Ghanaweb, the accident occurred on the Accra-Kumasi road around noon on February 9. She was with her entourage when it occurred. However, they all survived and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Agradaa's accident

myhighestlyf commented:

We thank God, hop3 she didn't survive....what's coming to her is even worser than this, she should be strong to expect

maameabenagh commented:

You dey take God joke….this is just a warning…….you go hear from am soon……is about time you stop joking with the word of God….A word to the wise is enough!!!

cobby_chris_official commented:

All of us are acting like Saints...... Please stop ✋ being judgemental...... God is not asking anyone to be his co- Judge ‍⚖️..........

everyone_luvs_clifford commented:

And she didn't see this coming but can see when ppl will die.... Fake prophets and prophetess all over

gafrec20 commented:

For once let's thank God for her life and stop being judgemental. We ain't saints for crying out loud!!

Agradaa was dragged to court for sharing the explicit content of a prophet

Meanwhile, the controversial prophetess has been dragged to court after leaking explicit photos of a prophet.

The prophetess was aided by four other accomplices who have been dragged to court with her. The accused and her accomplices have been granted GHC100,000 bail and will reappear before the court later.

