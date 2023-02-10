Ayisha Modi, the socialite and influencer who is also known as She Loves Stonebwoy on social media, has revealed the secret behind her transformation

She revealed in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM that she spent over GHC400,000 on surgery alone

She added that she takes specific medicines in the form of vitamins to maintain her body and that she will be taking the medicine for the rest of her life

According to the influencer, she had to undergo specific surgeries which involves tummy tucking and liposuction. After the procedures, she was asked by her doctor to take some specific medicines strictly for her entire life.

Ayisha Modi reveals the cost of her surgeries and what she does to maintain her body shape Photo source: @she_loves_stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

The importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet was emphasized by Ayisha Modi, further emphasizing the dedication and commitment she made to her body transformation.

The socialite explained that she has to weigh specific grams of the food she eats and has to maintain her body by calculating her daily food consumption carefully.

She added that she consumes about 1000-1800 calories daily to prevent other complications through uncontrolled weight gain.

Watch Ayisha Modi's interview with Nana Romeo below:

Netizens react to the details of Ayisha Modi's transformation

bae.sparkles commented:

Them surgeries bbl ,tummy tuck etc are really expensive.it comes in packages,not surprised tho

busmuro_yekini_ commented:

This women paaaaaaaaa. She dey crazy thank God that she didn’t say that she gave the doctor a land .

livingston_flick commented:

This lady is the queen of attention seekers association. She always want to be in the news chale we taya you.

call_me_abyna commented:

You’re the same person doing commercial for slimming product boi

regina_barbi_abena_broni commented:

She should keep lying to people in Ghana but not those outside, which doctor took the amount of money for a tummy tuck

callmedjslim commented:

I mean it’s one issue if you doubt what she is saying but 35k for body enhancement is nothing strange.

