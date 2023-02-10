Media personality Felicia Osei who rose to fame through her comic content on TikTok, has opened up on her life before stardom

She revealed in an interview with TV3 that after becoming a star, she misses some lifestyle of her former life when she was not famous

One of the things she is the use of public transport, adding that she can no longer sleep in 'trotros' like she used to do in the past

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Tiktok star Felicia Osei has revealed in a recent interview that she misses sleeping on public transport (trotro).

The funny and entertaining Onua FM host disclosed during an interview with TV3 said she could use 'trotro' for her activities when she was not famous.

However, her current status and popularity have interrupted these fun times. She added that she could sleep or doze off in 'trotro' to her satisfaction and even drool when she felt like it.

Felicia Osei says she has missed sleeping in trotro since she became popular Photo source: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

Sadly, she cannot do that again because a fan could be holding a camera and taking photos of her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Felicia rose to stardom with her entertaining and rib-cracking content on Tiktok and other social media platforms. She still entertains her audience on her mid-morning show on Onua FM.

Watch Felicia Osei's interview below:

The video of Felicia's interview has gathered loads of reactions from social media users

she_is_osa2.0 commented:

Come for my wig and collarette . ❤️❤️❤️. Thanks for putting smiles on our faces always babe ♥️.

mhyzhyzzle commented:

You are not alone Today I want to be this,tomorrow I wanna be that

blend_with_doric commented:

You have come far❤️

gasty11 commented:

Ghana abrabo de3 saaa

prettychickhali commented:

Anka boxing no y3 ky3n asa no mom Feli

Felicia Osei weeps as she talks about her humble past

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, Felicia Osei also opened up on her humble beginning in life and career.

In an interview on Adom TV, the content creator shed tears while talking about how people attempted to discourage her. She noted that she wouldn't have surfaced in the limelight if she had heeded the counsel of her detractors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh