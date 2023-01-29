Celebrated Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has been crowned the Queen of the Ga Fee Noya in a beautiful ceremony on January 29, 2023

Clad in a white traditional outfit for her enstoolment ceremony, her new name was revealed as Her Majesty Naa Adokailey Wopekupekui

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos from the enstoolment ceremony of Ayisha Modi as Queen of Ga Fee Noya

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian internet sensation, Ayisha Modi, has been enstooled as a Queen in one of the Ga communities in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana.

Ayisha Modi's enstoolment ceremony in pictures. Photo Source: @ghkwaku @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

Her stool name was revealed as Her Majesty Naa Adokailey Wopekupekui, and she is set to be the Manye, meaning Queen when translated into Ga, of Ga Fee Noya.

Clad in white traditional attire, Ayisha Modi was spotted seated elegantly on the traditional stool of the town. Her entire look was accessorised with white beads around her neck and her wrists.

Her makeup was perfetly done and her hair was wrapped in an African print cloth and designed with beads.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Present at the ceremony were traditional leaders and elders from various parts of the Ga community.

As part of the ceremony, the pouring of libation took place, and this was done to ward off evil spirits and bad luck from the stool and also to protect the Queen.

Also, Ghanaian artiste manager Bullet, comedian and actor Kwaku Manu, were among the famous faces that thronged the ceremony grounds to celebrate Ayisha Modi.

Below are memorable pictures from the enstoolment ceremony of Ayisha Modi as Queen of Ga Fee Noya.

Below are more videos from the ceremony.

Ayisha Modi takes a swipe at Samini over the Sarkodie saga

YEN.com.gh in another story reported that a staunch Stonebwoy fan, Ayisha Modi, has lashed out at reggae/dancehall artiste, Samini, for also being culpable for ignoring the calls and messages of his fellow artistes.

Her assertions come at the back of Samini calling out Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, on Twitter for allegedly snubbing him after the rapper had agreed to record a verse for their songs.

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi's comments have sparked massive reactions online as Ghanaians urge her to choose peace over violence.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh