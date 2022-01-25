Gospel musician, Joe Mettle put laughter on the face of award-winning singer, Diana Hamilton when he stormed her home to pull of jokes

Joe Mettle caused the Adom singer to burst into laughter as he 'intentionally' changed the lyrics of her songs in a hilarious way in broken Twi

The funny video is making waves online and has generated a lot of interesting reactions from netizens of fans of both artistes

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle, just made a hilarious internet moment after visiting celebrated singer, Diana Asamoah in her plush home to crack her up.

Joe Mettle had the Mo Ne Yo singer roar with laughter after he sang her award-winning song, Adom, in a very funny way in a video going viral online.

In the video, Joe Mettle was seen passionately singing Diana's Adom tune as he struggles to get the right lyrics of the song and tries to cover it up jokingly with broken Twi lyrics.

Diana who seemed overly amazed by the change of lyrics tried to correct the artist but the expressions on his face coupled with some minor jokes he pulled made Hamilton burst into uncontrollable laughter.

She posted the video on her Instagram page and captioned:

"Good morning family please help me here. Shall we make @joemettle sing or do comedy at #AwakeDHexperience? I think I prefer him singing."

The video has got lots of fans and netizens surprised and excited at the same time, having in mind how serious and uptight Joe Mettle seems on the outside. This is a different side of him they are seeing.

Some social media reactions

@newmatildamensah commented:

"my Ga people do not disappoint when it comes to concert, you will laugh"

@official_skylord reacted:

"Awwn I’m happy to see two of my favorite gospel artists here"

@lyndy_benny also reacted:

"He needs to do both I'd love to see more of him"

@quameike_jc also commented:

"never seen this part of him before until now"

