Young Ghanaian Socialite Hajia Bintu Shows Skin In Skimpy Halter-Neck Crop Top And Skintight Black Leggings
- Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu has gone viral with her latest Instagram post as she looks totally unrecognizable in a skimpy outfit
- The young rich socialite joined her friends to play golf in a revealing outfit unless the usual golf ensembles most celebrities wear
- The curvy content creator inspired us with her flawless makeup look and trendy inexpensive hairstyle
Ghanaian socialite and TikToker, Hajia Bintu has caused a stir on social media with her new photos.
The young style influencer was spotted in a stylish halter-neck crop top showing her cleavage and mid-riff.
The TikTok sensation styled her look with black high-waist skintight leggings that accentuated her curves.
Naomi Asiamah popularly called Hajia Bintu wore an expensive lustrous black center-parted hairstyle and mild makeup.
Hajia Bintu looked totally unrecognizable while rocking her designer sunglasses for the golf lessons.
Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's smoking-hot photos
footprintmedia
Great tones in that collage. Who is the photographer?
jay_walker_designs
Like I mean. The economy may be hard, but pics like these calms the nerves of guys. .
kwesieron_
Eissssh nbs pose
rich_kelly_pounds_777
Binary
ma.lcolm2020
So very gorgeous
innyhandz
Lol Binta the golfer
og_mike_tunez
Bintu bintu
melo_creativity
❤️nice ladie
kingsilverback89
Perfect Perfect Perfect
hypedteens_promoter
So pretty
ernest_nyameke
Who can manage all that Bunda
See Hajia Bintu's photo below:
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, a popular TikTok in Ghana who has generated controversy with her stunning birthday images.
The socialite's all-black see-through gown surprised social media. Her belly piercing and exquisite skin are displayed by the exceptionally long neckline of the black corseted jumpsuit.
During the nighttime photo shoot, Hajia Bintu, the actual name Naomi Asiamah, wore a lot of cosmetics that made her glow.
Along with the pricey white Jeep Wrangler automobile, she also presented us with several positions while sporting an ostentatious frontal hairdo. The TikTok celebrity accessorizes her outfits with red mules that go well with her pink long nails.
Source: YEN.com.gh