Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu has gone viral with her latest Instagram post as she looks totally unrecognizable in a skimpy outfit

The young rich socialite joined her friends to play golf in a revealing outfit unless the usual golf ensembles most celebrities wear

The curvy content creator inspired us with her flawless makeup look and trendy inexpensive hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian socialite and TikToker, Hajia Bintu has caused a stir on social media with her new photos.

The young style influencer was spotted in a stylish halter-neck crop top showing her cleavage and mid-riff.

Ghanaian TikTok star, Hajia Bintu looks stylish in these outfits. source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

The TikTok sensation styled her look with black high-waist skintight leggings that accentuated her curves.

Naomi Asiamah popularly called Hajia Bintu wore an expensive lustrous black center-parted hairstyle and mild makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Hajia Bintu looked totally unrecognizable while rocking her designer sunglasses for the golf lessons.

Some social media users have commented on Hajia Bintu's smoking-hot photos

footprintmedia

Great tones in that collage. Who is the photographer?

jay_walker_designs

Like I mean. The economy may be hard, but pics like these calms the nerves of guys. .

kwesieron_

Eissssh nbs pose

rich_kelly_pounds_777

Binary

ma.lcolm2020

So very gorgeous

innyhandz

Lol Binta the golfer

og_mike_tunez

Bintu bintu

melo_creativity

❤️nice ladie

kingsilverback89

Perfect Perfect Perfect

hypedteens_promoter

So pretty

ernest_nyameke

Who can manage all that Bunda

See Hajia Bintu's photo below:

Hajia Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In See-Through As She Poses Infront of Jeep Wrangler

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, a popular TikTok in Ghana who has generated controversy with her stunning birthday images.

The socialite's all-black see-through gown surprised social media. Her belly piercing and exquisite skin are displayed by the exceptionally long neckline of the black corseted jumpsuit.

During the nighttime photo shoot, Hajia Bintu, the actual name Naomi Asiamah, wore a lot of cosmetics that made her glow.

Along with the pricey white Jeep Wrangler automobile, she also presented us with several positions while sporting an ostentatious frontal hairdo. The TikTok celebrity accessorizes her outfits with red mules that go well with her pink long nails.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh