Highlife legend Kojo Antwi has set up a Gofundme to honour his father's departure and has attracted some criticism from Ghanaians

The music artiste highlighted the purpose of the donation, but netizens reacted to it negatively and are not buying into the idea

Ghanaian business mogul Kofi Amoa-Abban has jabbed the musician for this request asking him to sell his properties instead

Businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban has criticised renowned highlife artiste Kojo Antwi for soliciting funds from Ghanaians to honour his late father.

Kojo Antwi had asked for a contribution of one million pounds to remember his late father. The humble request by the highlife artiste met criticising comments from Ghanaians.

Amoa-Abban's criticism of Kojo Antwi's actions was swift and unapologetic. He condemned him for "using his father's death as a fundraising opportunity," and argued that such behaviour was in poor taste and unbecoming of a public figure.

Kofi Amoa-Abban tweeted:

Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad, Have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana ??? Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dads funeral ….

While it is understandable that Kojo Antwi would want to give his father a befitting burial and honour his legacy through scholarships and other charitable deeds after his death, Kofi Amoa says the decision to solicit funds from the public is problematic.

As a successful musician with a large fanbase, he thinks Kojo Antwi could have easily afforded to finance the funeral and burial expenses on his own. And he should not take the money from Ghanaians to honour his late father.

Netizens reacted to the post about Kojo Antwi's fundraising

Fiifi Adinkra commented:

What if this wasn't even set up by Kojo antwi?

Big Joe (The Bookseller) commented:

I don’t think he wants the money to bury his dad. Rather, he wants to have a memorial in his honor where he runs a scholarship scheme to support the poor and needy. Because £1m to bury your dad is really wild.

i_MrBrown commented:

majority of you in the comments here nor even clicked the link to read what the description of the fundraising is sef. U just jump on the tweet and "kojo antwi of all people". Wey kan generation koraaaaaaa dis? Ei

King Felix AK-0000137 commented:

Ahh $1,000,000 for mortal remains?

£vance commented:

It clearly states that it’s for “scholarships and cares for a selection of orphans and the disabled in Ghana from now up till they graduate or learn a trade”. Nothing about using the funds to bury his father

