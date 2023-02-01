Legendary highlife artiste, Kojo Antiw paid a courtesy call on the inspector general of police, George Akuffo Dampare.

Kojo Antwi was welcomed and given a tour of the facility and discussed some interesting topics with the IGP on how the Police can work with musicians.

The highlife artiste and the IGP showed mutual respect for each other and showed appreciation to each other for their achievements in their various fields and was given a tour of the facility.

Kojo Antwi was greeted by a sea of uniformed officers as he entered the building and they were all eager to catch a glimpse of the legendary musician. Accompanied by his management team, he made his way to the IGP's office, where he was warmly received.

The meeting was a cordial one, with both Kojo Antwi and the IGP exchanging pleasantries and discussing a range of topics, including the role of music in promoting peace and unity in Ghana.

Kojo Antwi and the IGP George Dampare Photo Source:@tv3Ghana

Source: Facebook

Kojo Antwi also expressed his appreciation for the hard work of the Ghana police in keeping the country safe, and the IGP in turn praised the musician for his contributions to the cultural fabric of Ghana and the entertainment industry.

Kojo Antwi was given a tour of the facility including the training camp and was given a brief lecture on how the Ghana police intend to work with musicians and the entertainment industry.

See the photos below:

Netizens react to photos from Kojo Antwi's visit

Hope Love commented

Is a year of visiting the Police. So since everyone is visiting, let me also visit my local Police station and just say hi to the commanding officer here. He is a good man. Yes Sir, I salute..

Agyei Williams commented;

Lumba infact you're legend

Comey Hughes:

Yes to the IGP.... showing sensitivity and humility!!!!

Abdul Majeed Musah Ali commented

Legends will be always be legends

Abdulae Fuseini commented

Am not sure Ghana police personnel learnt from this man. From what am seeing from him, l wil say he's a humble man. And Ghana police personnel should emulate his behaviors.

