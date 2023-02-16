Gospel singer and artiste Sonnie Badu has reiterated his comments on why people should not consume pork

According to him, eating it makes you unclean and can go a long way to harm you by attracting witches

There have been opposing opinions on his post, and it has got fans talking about it and sharing their thoughts

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician and minister Sonnie Badu has been in the news recently for his controversial statement that consuming pork makes one unclean and attracts witches, according to the Bible.

The statement has sparked a debate among religious and non-religious communities, with many questioning its validity.

Sonnie Badu speaks about pork eaters again, reveals it attracts witchcraft Photo source: @sonniebaduuk

Sonnie Badu, who is a pastor and an author, based his argument on verses in the Bible, including Leviticus 11:7-8, which states that:

"And the pig, though it has a split hoof completely divided, does not chew the cud; it is unclean for you. You must not eat their meat or touch their carcasses; they are unclean for you."

Sonnie Badu said the Bible is very clear about the prohibition of consuming pork and other unclean animals, which he claims is for our good.

He believes strongly that eating pork opens one up to spiritual attack and attracts witches and other evil forces to a person.

Sonnie Badu said:

I am not afraid to say it again…. Witches, wizards, and witches doctors access you quicker when there is an unclean thing found in you …. They start accessing you through dreams .. 1. Have you been dreaming eating? 2. Have you dreamt drowning? Have your dream being injected? 3. Are you experiencing sex in your dreams? If so, it’s time to check what you take in .. Please believe me don’t let them fool you .. As a deliverance minister this is my advice to you. Take it or leave it .. Hence, keep this message for the future - you might need it …

See Sonnie Badu's post about pork below:

Netizens reacted to the post from Sonnie Badu on eating pork

eekwarteng commented:

It's not only pork, it can be any food. Being in Ministry for over 20 years now and a simple thing as water or bread can be used. Not avail yourself too often. Just be prayerful because the devil can use anything, including people, to get to you and not only through a specific method. Just be prayerful and vigilant, cover yourself with the word and live right. I personally know of someone whose life went downhill after a friend offered him a simple drink.

belleestry commented:

This is true guyz.i pray people will listen...this is accurate

sotonye_mangibo commented:

Wether you're clean or not, they'll attack you. Frequent Prayers scare them away for awhile. They're unrepentant.

colleenphillips6886 commented:

Thank you Papa Badu for opening my eyes!! I’m forever grateful #TheTruth

