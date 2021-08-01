100+ James Baldwin quotes about love, equality, oppression and education

James Arthur Baldwin was a novelist, dramatist, essayist, poet, and activist from the United States. His works delve into the complexities of racial, sexual, and social divisions in American society during the mid-twentieth century. Some of his works include The Fire Next Time (1963), No Name in the Street (1972), and The Devil Finds Work (1973). So, what are some of the most famous James Baldwin quotes?

James Baldwin was born on August 2, 1924, and died on December 1st 1987 at 63 years old. He discovered his love of literature at a young age. When he was in high school, he was allowed to work on the school's magazine, where he produced many poems and short tales.

Quotes by James Baldwin

Baldwin became involved in the civil rights movement after being a victim of racism. The assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr. spurred the author to write books militantly.

James Baldwin quotes oppression

James faced oppression while growing up through racism and discrimination. The cruelty fueled his desire to write books about his encounters. Here are some quotations from him about oppression:

I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hate so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain.

All art is a kind of confession, more or less oblique. All artists, if they are to survive, are forced, at last, to tell the whole story; to vomit the anguish up.

It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.

The victim who is able to articulate the situation of the victim has ceased to be a victim: he or she has become a threat.

People are trapped in history and history is trapped in them.

We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.

I can't believe what you say, because I see what you do.

To be African American is to be African without any memory and American without any privilege.

You don’t have a home until you leave it and then, when you have left it, you never can go back.

I'm not interested in anyone's guilt. Guilt is a luxury that we can no longer afford. I know you didn't do it, and I didn't do it either, but I am responsible for it because I am a man and a citizen of this country, and you are responsible for it for the same reason.

People can cry much easier than they can change.

Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.

The world is before you, and you need not take it or leave it as it was when you came in.

To be a Negro in this country and be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time.

Neither love nor terror makes one blind: indifference makes one blind.

You have to go the way your blood beats. If you don't live the only life you have, you won't live some other life; you won't live any life at all.

Whatever white people do not know about Negroes reveals, precisely and inexorably, what they do not know about themselves.

Perhaps the turning point in one's life is realising that to be treated like a victim is not necessary to become one.

Know from whence you came. If you know whence you came, there are absolutely no limitations to where you can go.

The most dangerous creation of any society is the man who has nothing to lose.

True rebels, after all, are as rare as true lovers, and in both cases, to mistake a fever for passion can destroy one's life.

Those who say it can't be done are usually interrupted by others doing it.

Trust life, and it will teach you, in joy and sorrow, all you need to know.

James Baldwin quotes on race

Baldwin faced racism in his life as he grew up. The mistreatment of fellow kin had an impact on his life as is depicted through his publications. The following are some of his statements about race:

The only thing that white people have that black people need, or should want, is power-and no one holds power forever.

Nakedness has no colour: this can come as news only to those who have never covered, or been covered by, another naked human being.

Please try to remember that what they believe, as well as what they do and cause you to endure does not testify to your inferiority but to their inhumanity.

I love a few people, and they love me, and some of them are white and isn't love more important than colour?

What one does realise is that when you try to stand up and look the world in the face like you had a right to be here, without knowing that this is the result of it, you have attacked the entire power structure of the Western world.

From my point of view, no label, no slogan, no party, no skin colour, and indeed no religion is more important than the human being.

It is not a romantic matter. It is the unutterable truth: all men are brothers. That's the bottom line.

People who treat other people as less than human must not be surprised when the bread they have cast on the waters comes floating back to them, poisoned.

The power of the White world is threatened whenever a Black man refuses to accept the white world's definitions.

James Baldwin quotes on love

Love is a universal thing that unites all of humankind. James had his take on love, and he expressed them through his famous quotes. Here are his messages on love:

Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle; love is a war; love is growing up.

Love takes off the masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.

The trick is to love somebody. If you love one person, you see everybody else differently.

Love him and let him love you. Do you think anything else under heaven matters?

I'm coming home to you. I want you in my arms. I want your arms around me. I've got to hold our baby in my arms. It's got to be. You keep the faith.

He grins again, and everything inside me moves. Oh, love. Love.

If the word 'integration' means anything, this is what it means that we, with love, shall force our brothers to see themselves as they are, to cease fleeing from reality and begin to change it.

I think that the inability to love is the central problem because that inability masks a certain terror, and that terror is the terror of being touched.

Money, it turned out, was exactly like sex, you thought of nothing else if you didn't have it and thought of other things if you did.

Everybody's journey is individual. If you fall in love with a boy, you fall in love with a boy. The fact that many Americans consider it a disease says more about them than it does about homosexuality.

People can't, unhappily, invent their mooring posts, their lovers and their friends, any more than they can create their parents. Life gives these and takes them away, and the great difficulty is to say yes to life.

If the concept of God has any validity or any use, it can only be to make us more prominent, more accessible, and more loving. If God cannot do this, then it is time we got rid of Him.

James Baldwin quotes on protest

Oppression is something we have witnessed in the world today. There are various ways of standing up to your oppressor, and protesting is one of them. Baldwin had his take on protests, having been a victim of oppression himself. Below are his quotes on protests:

If we do not now dare everything, the fulfilment of that prophecy, re-created from the Bible in song by a slave, is upon us.

Freedom is not something that anybody can be given. Freedom is something people take, and people are as free as they want to be.

I love America more than any other country in the world, and I insist on the right to criticise her perpetually.

Perhaps home is not a place but simply an irrevocable condition.

I am what time, circumstance, history, have made of me, certainly, but I am, also, much more than that. So are we all.

The mass media – television and all the major news agencies – endlessly use that word 'looter'.

If the American Negro, the American black man, is going to become a free person in this country, the people of this country have to give up something. If they don't give it up, it will be taken from them.

James Baldwin quotes on justice

The following are some of James Baldwin's greatest, shortest, and most famous remarks about truth and justice.

Even those who are not affected by injustice are as indignant as those who are.

Ask any Mexican, any Puerto Rican, any black man, any poor person - ask the wretched how they fare in the halls of justice. The county is not just about justice, it is about injustice.

If one wishes to know how justice is administered in a country, one does not question the policemen, the lawyers, the judges, or the protected members of the middle class. One goes to the unprotected - those, precisely, who need the law's protection most! - and listen to their testimony.

There are so many ways of being despicable it quite makes one’s head spin. But the way to be really despicable is to be contemptuous of other people’s pain.

It is a terrible, inexorable law that one cannot deny the humanity of another without diminishing one's own: in the face of one's victim, one sees oneself.

American history is longer, larger, more varied, more beautiful, and more terrible than anything anyone has ever said about it.

Words like "freedom," "justice," "democracy" are not common concepts; on the contrary, they are rare.

American identity is a series of myths about one's heroic ancestors.

To be born in a free society and not be born free is born into a lie.

Any honest examination of national life proves how far we are from the standard of human freedom we began.

Experience, which destroys innocence, also leads one back to it.

If one cannot risk oneself, then one is simply incapable of giving. And, after all, one can give freedom only by setting someone free.

Our dehumanisation of the Negro then is indivisible from our dehumanisation of ourselves; the loss of our own identity is the price we pay for our annulment of his.

The miracle is that some have stepped out of the rags of the Republic's definition to assume the great burden and glory of their humanity and their responsibility for one another.

The making of an American begins at the point where he rejects all other ties, any other history, and himself adopts the vesture of his adopted land.

James Baldwin quotes on diversity

Respect and acceptance are essential to the concept of diversity. It's about realising that each person is unique and that individuality should be cherished and appreciated rather than shunned. Here are some Baldwin quotes about diversity:

Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.

You write in order to change the world ... if you alter, even by a millimetre, the way people look at reality, then you can change it.

A child cannot be taught by anyone who despises him, and a child cannot afford to be fooled.

Not only was I not born to be a slave; I was not born to hope to become the equal of the slave master.

People pay for what they do, and still more for what they have allowed themselves to become. And they pay for it very simply; by the lives, they lead.

The white man discovered the Cross by way of the Bible, but the black man found the Bible by way of the Cross.

The real victim of bigotry is the white man who hides his weakness under his myth of superiority.

It is a very grave matter to be forced to imitate a people for whom you know-which is the price of your performance and survival-you do not exist.

To have a conversation with someone, you must reveal yourself.

The questions which one asks oneself begin, at least, to illuminate the world and become one's key to the experience of others.

Another Country James Baldwin quotes

Another Country is a novel written by James Baldwin in 1962 and is set in the late 1950s in Greenwich Village and Harlem, New York City. It depicted several taboo topics at the time of its debuts, such as bisexuality, interracial relationships, and extramarital affairs. Here are quotes from the book Another Country:

People don't have any mercy. They tear you limb from limb, in the name of love. Then, when you're dead, when they've killed you by what they made you go through, they say you didn't have any character. They weep big, bitter tears - not for you. For themselves, because they've lost their toy.

We all commit our crimes. The thing is to not lie about them - to try to understand what you have done, why you have done it.

The aim of the dreamer is merely to go on dreaming and not to be molested by the world. The aims of life are antithetical to those of a dreamer, and the teeth of the world are sharp.

Most people had not lived - nor could it, be said that they had died- through any of their terrible events. The great question that faced him this morning was whether or not he had ever, really, been present in his life.

The face of a lover is unknown precisely because it is invested with so much of one's own. It is a mystery, containing, like all mysteries, the possibility of torment.

Love was a country he knew nothing about.

You took the best, so why not take the rest?

I remember what it was...to be young, very young. When everything, touching and tasting-everything- was so new, and even suffering was wonderful because it was so complete.

Don't let it make you bitter. Try to understand. Try to understand. The world's already bitter enough, we have to try to be better than the world.

Perhaps now, though, he has hit bottom. One thing about the bottom, he told himself, you can't fall any further.

But it's not possible to forget anybody you were that hung up on, who was that hung up on you. You can't forget anything that hurt so badly, went so deep, and changed the world forever. It's not possible to forget anybody you've destroyed.

Why am I going home? he asked himself. But he knew why. It was time. In order not to lose all that he had gained, he had to move forward and risk it all.

All for the first time, in the days when acts had no consequences and nothing, was irrecoverable, and love was simple and even pain had the dignity of enduring forever: it was unimaginable that time could do anything to diminish it.

You don't know, and there's no way in the world for you to find out what it's like to be a black girl in this world, and the way white men, and black men, too, baby, treat you.

So what can we really do for each other except just love each other and be each other's witness? And haven't we got the right to hope for more? So that we can really stretch into whoever we really are?

But he had the tendency of all wildly disorganised people to suppose that the lives of others were tamer and less sensual and more cerebral than his own.

Yves did not like showers, he preferred long, scalding baths, with newspapers, cigarettes, and whiskey on a chair next to the bathtub, and with Eric nearby to talk to, to shampoo his hair, and to scrub his back.

Anyone who has struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor.

He was one of those poets who escaped the terrors of writing by writing all the time.

James Baldwin quotes on education

The novelist believed in education and worked hard to ensure that the rest of the world did as well. The following are James Arthur Baldwin quotes on education.

The paradox of education is precisely this - that as one begins to become conscious, one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.

The purpose of education is to create in a person the ability to look at the world for himself, to make his own decisions.

Education is indoctrination if you're white, subjugation if you're black.

You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read.

It is very nearly impossible to become an educated person in a country so distrustful of the independent mind.

The mind is like an object that picks up dust. The object doesn't know, any more than the mind does, why what clings to it clings.

To accept one's past, one's history is not the same thing as drowning in it; it is learning how to use it.

I often wonder what I'd do if there weren't any books in the world.

In today's culture, race, education, and love are all important. They have an impact on our sense of ourselves and our life perspectives. We can learn more about these issues thanks to the James Baldwin quotes above.

