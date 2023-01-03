25 of the best Master Oogway quotes from Kung Fu Panda to inspire you

Any fan of Kung Fu Panda will tell you that Master Oogway is among their favourite characters. Kung Fu Panda is a movie series that entails elements of comedy, life happenings, and a little drama. It is a good family watch, and that is why there are multiple Master Oogway quotes from the Kung Fu Panda movies that fans often use.

The fictional character Master Oogway is an elderly turtle from Kung Fu Panda. He is the founder of the valley of peace, the Kung Fu creator, and the dragon warrior legend developer.

Conversations with him and other characters can be hilarious, sarcastic or deep. You never know the words that the good old tortoise will use. The bottom line is that if you are keen, you can take life lessons from the conversations as you enjoy the movies.

Master Oogway's quote about destiny, life, and fate

Not everyone is aware of their destiny, and the beauty of life is the uncertainty it brings. Master Oogway has thoughtful quotes that will make you ponder on life and reflect on your deeds. The words used by this character are simple, but they are deep and inspiring.

One often meets his destiny on the road he takes to avoid it.

My old friend, the panda, will never fulfil his destiny, nor you yours, until you let go of the illusion of control.

It matters not what someone is born but what they grow to be.

Quit, don’t quit? Noodles, don’t noodles. You are too concerned about what was and what will be.

When the path you walk always leads back to yourself, you never get anywhere.

The cleaner, the comedian, the dancer and even the little doctor. It was no accident that you found them.

Worse. You’re failing yourself. No matter how much you try, you will never be Shifu. The question is, can you be Tigress?

When will you realize the more you take, the less you have?

Who knows the ways of the universe? Accident? Or destiny? That is the secret.

No matter what you do, that seed will grow to be a peach tree. You may wish for an apple or an orange, but you will get a peach.

I think they will all lose until they find a battle worth fighting.

Your mind is like this water, my friend. When it is agitated, it becomes difficult to see. But if you allow it to settle, the answer becomes clear.

Kung Fu Panda Master Oogway quotes to keep you going

Feeling low? Getting discouraged by everything and everyone around you? Worry not, as watching Kung Fu Panda movies will get your mind off your troubles for a while and get inspiration from the characters.

Oogway is one remarkable character to draw inspiration from. Like any other character, the turtle is distinct and shares certain high values. The inspiring words Oogway has, however, are what make him stand out.

You just need to believe. You must believe it.

If you only do what you can do, you will never be more than you are now.

An acorn can only become a mighty oak, not a cherry tree. You must let her grow into what she will be.

Stay. Use your skills for the good, young warrior. Find the one thing you were denied so long ago — compassion.

There is always something more to learn. Even for a master.

I’m not going anywhere. I live here!

You are too concerned with what was and what will be. There’s a saying, yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.

That is bad news if you don’t believe in yourself.

Maybe it can – if you are willing to guide it, nurture it, to believe in it.

You must let go of the illusion of control.

By changing course. When the path you walk always leads back to yourself, you never get anywhere.

You can find inspiration everywhere you look. You may not have known it before, but Master Oogway's quotes from Kung Fu Panda are some of the words that can help you keep your head up. The quotes are witty, hilarious, and sometimes unconventional, but they make sense. Master Oogway also has strong opinions and sometimes says things are they are. Overall, he is a one-of-a-kind character that makes Kung fu Panda worth watching.

