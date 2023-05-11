A throwback photo of DJ Switch from her hay days on TV3's Talented Kids has emerged on social media

TV3 shared the photo on their Instagram page and it was captured in 2017 after she was crowned the winner of the kids' show

Many Ghanaians could not believe how much she had grown since the last time they saw her displaying her incredible talent on the show

An old photo of DJ Switch when she was crowned the winner of the 2017 edition of TV3's Talented Kids has emerged on social media.

Old Photo of DJ Switch

In the old photo, she was dressed in an African print. It was a long dress that had a hoodie which was covered her head.

She wore medicated glasses that had black cat-eyed frames.

She had no accessories in that particular post, but rather her headphones around her neck, which she used to DJ.

DJ Switch took a selfie with TV3 journalist and presenter Martin Asiedu Dartey, who was seen rocking a black suit and tie with a white shirt.

They beamed with smiles as they flaunted their white teeth.

Below is a photo of DJ Switch from 2017, when she was crowned the winner of TV3's Talented Kids.

Ghanaians admire how all-grown up DJ Switch has become

Many people who commented on the photo, could not believe that the little girl they adored on their tv screens is all grown up now.

They filled the comments with love and heart eyes emojis and heartwarming compliments.

See selected comments from Ghanaians:

_wil.liaam said:

Wow

laamirashida stated:

Now a big girl

mary.appiahadjei commented:

Please, next post should be before and after. Nyame ay3 bi. @djswitchghana

obaapa_dellind stated:

Amazing

kwamezack_ said:

And how she’s a big girl now, God is wonderful

DJ Switch does the Hamba Wena Amapiano dance challenge

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, DJ Switch, grabbed the attention of many Ghanaians online after she displayed her Amapiano dance moves in a video.

Participating in the viral Hamba Wena dance challenge, she accurately matched every step of the beat.

Her fervent followers hailed her impeccable dance moves, which she displayed.

