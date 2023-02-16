Big Akwes slapped singer and actor Frank Nero during a celebrities football gala on Valentine's day

The viral video has been trending online, and most people have shared their views on social media

Akrobeto, during an interview on the radio, condemned the act and called for unity among his colleagues

Actor and presenter, Akrobeto has condemned the violent acts among his colleagues in the movie and entertainment industry and has called for peace among them.

The brawl witnessed between actors Frank Nero, and Big Akwes has got fans talking and sharing their views on the situation.

Frank Nero, who was seen approaching Big Akwes to shake his hands after he was advised to do so, was slapped by Big Akwes, according to Frank Nero.

Speaking to Precise FM, Frank Nero revealed that he was slapped but was not affected by the heavy slap that was witnessed in the video.

Akrobeto, on the other hand, revealed that he did not witness the scene but got to know after the match since he was part of the match officials.

However, Akrobeto does not support the act and thinks it is high time his colleagues stop the fight and assist each other to grow.

His condemnation sends a strong message that violence and aggression are unacceptable and that actors and other industry players must treat each other with respect and professionalism.

Frank Nero also revealed in the interview that he had forgiven Big Akwes, who he sees as a big brother and will focus on his work and not what had happened.

Watch Akrobeto's video interview On Big Akwes and Frank Nero brawl below:

Netizens reacted to Akrobeto's interview on Big Akwes

dr_kwamenkrumah commented:

Akrobeto is naturally a wise man but dramatically a foolish man

wazinga_1 commented:

I like how wayoosi was putting him to place

sammy24tennilsen commented:

For dat man he is kot correct

abena.dxrkskin commented:

Frank is very respectful

