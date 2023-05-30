Football legend Asamoah Gyan has celebrated the birthday of Youtuber Kyekyeku

Asamoah Gyan shared a photo of himself with Kyekyeku with a motivational caption which talks about his appreciation for the young comedian

Some Ghanaians who reacted to the photo were thrilled to see the star show appreciation for the young man

Ex-Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan showed love towards Ghanaian comedian and Youtuber Kyekyeku, known in real life as Yaw Oppong Kyekyeku

Asamoah Gyan shared a photo of himself with the young talent and penned down a motivational birthday message to him

Asamoah Gyan pens a motivational message to Kyekyeku on his birthday Photo credit: asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

In the photo shared by the author and legendary footballer on his verified Instagram page, he stood beside the actor and comedian, who was stunned in a black suit. The footballer stood beside him in his African print, humbly posing for the camera.

The fashionable footballer, who had earlier been referred to as an angel by Kyekyeku's colleague YouTuber Dr Likee who claimed the footballer had helped him and gifted him money and a camera to begin his skit-making work, wrote a beautiful message that highlighted the hard work and brilliance of the actor.

Asamoah Gyan motivates and celebrates Kyekyeku with a message

Asamoah Gyan encouraged Kyekyeku to work hard and reach the skies. He also appreciated the funny nature of the actor, saying he is one of the funniest actors in the entertainment industry.

Asamoah Gyan said:

"Happy birthday, bro @officialkyekyeku. One of the funniest guys in the movie industryand Very humble too. Keep working hard, and the sky is your limit. God bless you ", one person commented.

See the photo shared by Asamoah Gyan below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Asamoah Gyan's post and message

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the photo shared by Asamoah Gyan, applauding his humility and praising Kyekyeku for his talent

notoriouschiefgh commented:

This!!! Right here is the Reason you, @asamoah_gyan3, will always be my inspiration you’re a real one, and you don’t only keep it to yourself. You share, care and Love the same way. No discrimination despite the hate speeches that do come your way most times.

risingstar_kofi commented:

Wow @officialkyekyeku you are blessed @asamoah_gyan3 God bless you Babe Jet

original_razmelo commented:

Kyekyeku is our hero oooo the funniest

Asamoah Gyan responds to a complaint from a woman who has been scammed in her attempt to meet him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that after being defrauded multiple times in her attempt to meet the former Al Ain striker, Asamoah Gyan has pledged to fulfil the desire of an elderly Ghanaian woman.

Ghana's all-time leading scorer thanked the woman in the video for everything she had done for him throughout his football career.

Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata and numerous others who were moved by the video invited him to meet her.

Source: YEN.com.gh