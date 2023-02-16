Big Akwess slapped Frank Naro at a Celebrity Football Gala, sparking outrage on social media with folks criticizing Frank Naro

A video has surfaced which shows popular comedian and skit actor speaking to Big Akwess with a look of displeasure on his face

Industry players and fans have asked Big Akwess to apologize to Frank Naro, stating that he was in the wrong

Popular Ghanaian comedian and actor Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, has been spotted in a video with a disheartened look on his face after a physical altercation between his fellow actors Big Akwess and Frank Naro ensued at a Celebrity Football Gala.

Ras Nene looking displeased withBig Akwess

Source: UGC

In the video that has popped up online, Ras Nene can be seen speaking to Big Akwess, who looked visibly upset and still reeling from the aftermath of his scuffle with Frank Naro.

The scuffle began when Frank Naro went to the stands to greet Wayoosi and other Ghanaian celebrities. However, Frank did not greet Big Akwess because of their past differences, but fellow Kumawood actor Wayoosi urged him to greet him and accord him the same level of respect he gave others at the stand. After some convincing, Naro decided to greet the Kumawood actor. This resulted in Big Akwes slapping him.

Ras Nene, who was also present at the gala, seemed visibly affected by the incident and can be seen in the video speaking to Big Akwess with a look of disappointment. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many fans expressing their concern for the well-being of Frank Naro and condemning Big Akwess.

Ras Nene Sparks Reactions

david weck said:

In fact I’m soooooo happy for Likee. This guy is so down to earth

Abdul Ganiu commented:

AKA is the real goat in the Ghana movie industry

